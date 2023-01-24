Covid-19: Officials to shortly release weekly outbreak update

The Ministry of Health will give an update on the current Covid-19 response on Monday afternoon.

Officials will shortly provide the latest weekly update on the country’s Covid-19 outbreak, including the number of new reported cases, hospitalisations and fatalities.

The Ministry of Health will give the update, covering the period from Monday, January 16, to Sunday, January 22, from 1pm on Tuesday.

The usual Monday update was not released this week, due to Wellington Anniversary Day being observed.

Reported Covid-19 case numbers have been declining in recent weeks, following a peak near Christmas, experts say.