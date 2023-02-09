Covid-19: Vaccine now available for high-risk tamariki aged under 5

A paediatric Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine is now available for tamariki aged 6 months to 4 years, who are at greater risk of severe illness. (File photo)

A Covid-19 vaccine is now available for immunocompromised and high-risk tamariki under age 5.

From February 9, parents or guardians of tamariki aged 6 months to 4 years can book in for a paediatric Pfizer vaccine.

This is restricted to children who are at higher risk of severe disease if they were to catch Covid-19.

Here’s what you need to know.

The vaccine

The vaccine available is an adapted version of the Pfizer vaccine used for 5-11-year-olds.

It contains a lower dose of mRNA, which has been specifically formulated for this age group, and approved by Medsafe.

It is given as a three-dose course. The second dose is given three weeks after the first, followed by a third given at least eight weeks after the second dose.

The vaccine for under-5s is an adapted version of Pfizer’s paediatric vaccine for 5-11-year-olds (pictured).

The Ministry of Health says trials in this age group showed the vaccine has an “excellent” safety profile, and that side effects are generally mild.

The vaccine has been used in this age group overseas since mid-2022.

Who is eligible

Eligibility is limited to children who are “severely immunocompromised or who have complex and/or multiple health conditions which increase their risk of getting very unwell from Covid-19”, including:

chronic lung disease including bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, BiPAP for OSA (excluding mild, controlled asthma);

complex congenital heart disease, acquired heart disease or congestive heart failure;

diabetes (insulin-dependent);

chronic kidney disease;

severe cerebral palsy (or severe neurodisability, including neuromuscular disorders);

complex genetic, metabolic disease or multiple congenital anomalies, for example trisomy 21/Downs Syndrome;

primary or acquired immunodeficiency;

haematologic malignancy and/or post-transplant (solid organ or haematopoietic stem cell transplantation in last 24 months);

are on immunosuppressive treatment including chemotherapy, high-dose corticosteroids, biologics or DMARDS.

This eligibility was based on advice from the Covid-19 Vaccine Technical Advisory Group (CV-TAG).

CV-TAG does not currently recommend vaccination for children under 5 who are not in these risk categories for severe Covid-19, as they have a “very low likelihood of severe illness from Covid-19”.

As of Sunday, there had been 202,289​ reported Covid-19 cases in children aged 0-9 to date.

Slightly under 2900​ children under 9 had been hospitalised for Covid-19 (1.4% of reported cases in this age group) and 42​ received intensive care treatment.

In comments to the Science Media Centre, epidemiologist Dr Amanda Kvalsvig said it was “welcome news” some tamariki could access the vaccine, but questioned why it wasn’t being offered more widely.

An ongoing study of respiratory infections (WellKiwis) found during the 2022 Omicron waves, 1 to 4 year-olds were the highest infected age group.

Between February and October 2022, three in four children aged 1-4 years tested positive for Covid, she said.

This “very high infection rate suggests that parents of young children, in particular those that attend daycare and kindergarten, may be disappointed not to have this opportunity to protect their children”.

How to book

Parents and guardians of eligible children are able to book a vaccine by calling Healthline on 0800 28 29 26 or visiting BookMyVaccine.nz.

If your child has recently had Covid-19, it’s recommended to wait at least three months after a positive test before Covid vaccination.

On Thursday morning, the Healthpoint website listed eight locations offering Covid-19 vaccines for under 5s across Aotearoa.