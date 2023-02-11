Young woman diagnosed with 'incredibly' rare placenta cancer 12 weeks after birth

Jessica Smith, a 29-year-old mum of three who, late last year, 11 weeks postpartum, was diagnosed with a very rare cancer called choriocarcinoma which develops during or as a consequence of pregnancy.

When Jessica Smith started experiencing cold symptoms six weeks into her “lovely” newborn bubble, the mum-of-three shrugged it off.

But weeks later, so breathless she could barely walk, the 29-year-old learnt that what doctors first thought were blood clots in her lungs, were actually masses – a very rare, fast-growing cancer which can develop from cells during pregnancy.

In October 2022, following a healthy pregnancy and delivery, the Whangārei woman gave birth to daughter Kaiya.​

Six weeks postpartum, in November, the mother to an 11​ and 2-year-old started to experience tight chest pains and breathlessness.

The otherwise “fit and healthy” beauty therapist went to her doctor, who rushed her to hospital for a CT scan. Smith said doctors first thought it was a pulmonary embolism (when a blood clot gets stuck in an artery in the lung) and put her on blood-thinners.

She carried on as usual – giving the medication a chance to work – but didn’t improve. Soon, walking two metres without needing to sit down was a struggle.

“Running around after a 2-year-old and tending to a newborn like that, [is] not ideal.”

Another six weeks on, pain in her chest and back became “excruciating”.

“Any movement, it would just radiate throughout my whole body. I'd rather give birth than go through that.”

She booked to see her doctor the following day, but couldn’t wait that long and ended up back in Whangārei Hospital on January 4​.

Doctors wanted to do an x-ray, and ran a pregnancy test as a precaution. It came back positive.

Smith was incredulous – “I've just had a baby – I shouldn’t be!”

A normal hCG level (a hormone produced during pregnancy) for a non-pregnant woman is less than 5 IU/L. This tends to reach 289,000 toward the end of the first trimester.

Smith’s was 675,000​.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Smith had never heard of choriocarcinoma, and wants other women and their whānau to know what it is, and never to ignore symptoms if they feel something is wrong.

An ultrasound showed no pregnancy, but ovarian cysts had developed since having Kaiya, Smith said.

Scans the following day showed more shadowing in her lungs and an ultrasound identified a mass or tumour in a chamber of her heart.

Smith was transferred to Auckland City Hospital, and diagnosed with high grade gestational trophoblastic disease (choriocarcinoma) – occurring in around 1 in 50,000 pregnancies, where abnormal cells start in tissue that would normally become the placenta.

Choriocarcinoma is possible after a normal pregnancy/birth; miscarriage; ectopic pregnancy; molar pregnancy (a non-cancerous tumour that develops as a result of a non-viable pregnancy) or abortion.

It can occur several months, or even years, after pregnancy.

Although choriocarcinoma starts in the womb, it can grow quickly and spread to other parts of the body: most commonly the lungs.

Christchurch-based gynaecological oncologist Dr Bryony Simcock​ said choriocarcinoma is “incredibly rare” – just three cases were diagnosed in 2020​.

Gynaecological cancers are uncommon (1370​ cases recorded in 2020), but choriocarcinoma is “rare even by those standards”. Between 1995-2020, 138​ cases were registered in Aotearoa.

Choriocarcinoma can happen to any pregnant person. Though the “absolute risk is tiny”, it is seen more commonly in women from Asia and those older than 45.

ANDY BRUCE/ELEVATED MEDIA More than 1000 women a year are diagnosed with a gynaecological cancer. More than 400 of them will die.

Simcock says prognosis depends on stage, spread, and how the cancer responds to chemotherapy, but it’s “often a good response”.

Smith started on chemotherapy a day after arriving in Auckland: January 6.

She’s been advised there’s a “high chance” of her surviving – “I’m staying positive”.

Smith’s hCG levels are decreasing: to 185,000​ after one week of chemotherapy, and 3000​ the following week.

So far, scans show the size of the masses remain the same, but Smith hoped these will shrink over time. It’s unclear whether the mass in her heart is related and she’s due to undergo further scans to assess this in coming weeks.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Smith is staying positive during treatment, but says it is difficult being away from her partner and children for what could be months– receiving treatment in Auckland, three hours from their Whangārei home.

As well as grappling with her diagnosis, Smith said it’s especially hard being away from partner Tyson​ and children for treatment, for up to six months.

“I just keep telling myself I’ve got to be here to get better, so I can go back to them, and be well, well enough to look after them.”

Friends have set up a Givealittle page to help support Smith’s family with transport, accommodation, and childcare costs, as their whānau navigate “their new normal”.

Smith wants other wāhine to know choriocarcinoma exists, and can happen to anyone.

“No woman should give birth, and then six weeks later get bloody cancer.”

Ultimately, she wants to encourage people to get symptoms checked out if they feel something is off with their health: “Don’t ignore them, like I did.”