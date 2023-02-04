Personal trainer diagnosed with penile cancer in his 30s wants to help others

Joe Merrall, a 39-year-old personal trainer, was diagnosed with penile cancer two days before Christmas. He wants other people to take their physical and mental health seriously, and seek help if they need it.

A personal trainer for nearly two decades, Joe Merrall​ is fit, healthy and in tune with his body – so learning he had penile cancer two days before Christmas was a bolt out of the blue.

In September, the Auckland man noticed a tiny lump on his penis. He didn’t think much of it, but had it checked as it was a bit tender. The doctor took a swab for testing and referred him to a specialist.

A few weeks later, Merrall, 39​, could tell from the look on the specialist’s face something wasn’t right. That was confirmed with the words: “We need to get a biopsy, it could be cancerous”.

The spot kept growing and became increasingly painful. It hurt to move (something Merrall’s job requires), to the extent he could barely walk without doubling over in pain.

With Christmas nigh, Merrall headed to Blenheim to be with family. On December 23​, he got the biopsy results: it was cancer.

Merrall has lived with depression, anxiety and addiction for much of his life. Hearing he had penile cancer devastated him – he felt ashamed, alone and afraid.

He fell into a dark place over Christmas, keeping the news from most of his family at first.

Joe Merrall/Supplied Merrall says one of the toughest parts of his experience is being unable to work, doing what he loves.

In early January, Merrall learnt the tumour would need to be surgically removed. The surgery is called a penectomy: partial or complete removal of the penis.

“I was thinking the worst, that made me spiral even more.”

Merrall found himself at a crossroads: “you can either go one way, or the other”.

He drafted a post on his Facebook page, explaining his diagnosis – the shock of learning he had cancer, grappling with where it was, the mental and financial anguish of being sick and off work – and left it there “for ages”.

He knew he’d need to explain his absence to his clients. But more than that, he knew that sharing could help others around him.

The outpouring of support was “ridiculous”. Men and women said he inspired them to go and get something checked that they’d shrugged off or not deemed important.

“That’s a bonus. I’m stoked with that.”

Merrall is determined to take his diagnosis and “turn a negative into a positive: I want to help people”.

He underwent a partial penectomy on January 19​, removing the tumour and a 5mm​ margin. He’s still waiting to hear the extent of the disease.

“It’s a mindf… to deal with.

“I’ve cried heaps. I’ve processed a lot. But I’m still breathing and I’m still me.”

Dr Chris Jackson, professor of oncology at the University of Otago, says penile cancer was “very rare”, accounting for less than 1% of all male cancers. Only a handful were diagnosed in Aotearoa annually.

Penile cancer usually presents as a sore or ulcer on the underside of the head of the penis.

As many other non-cancerous conditions look the same way, Jackson says it is critical any changes are investigated as soon as possible.

Penile cancer is often detected early – fewer than 10% catch it at a later stage, Jackson says.

Men of any age can be affected, but the average age of diagnosis is 60: it is uncommon in people Merrall’s age.

SUPPLIED Dunedin oncologist Dr Chris Jackson says some men have a degree of reluctance going to their doctor about issues with their genitals, but urged against this. (File photo)

Merrall’s cancer is a squamous cell carcinoma, a common form of skin cancer.

About 60% of penile cancers are caused by human papillomavirus (HPV), an infection roughly four in five people will get during their lifetime. HPV is most commonly linked to cervical cancer, but also to about 69%​ of vulval, 75%​ of vaginal, 90%​ of anal and 70%​ of oropharyngeal (throat) cancers.

Jackson says many men may feel reluctant to consult doctors about issues with their genitals.

“Don’t let embarrassment get in the way of getting checked out.”

Before he got sick, one of Merrall’s goals for 2023 was to establish a new business, Move for Mental Health, supporting and empowering people to “move their body, to better their situation” – borne from his own life experience.

As a teen, Merrall spent a lot of time indoors, “scared of everything”. He loved to draw and trained as an animator, but had what he now knows was depression.

When his brother went to university, he left behind a single dumbbell. “I started building my body up [and] building up my confidence from there.”

Merrall qualified as a personal trainer and fell in love with helping people through his programme, Average Joe’s.

Being diagnosed with cancer has made Merrall grateful: “What do I have to complain about?”

He stressed the importance that no-one ignore symptoms if they feel something isn’t right.

“Get yourselves checked. Talk about [mental and physical health] as much as you can, it’ll save your life”.

He hopes his story can help others, something he says “has always been in the back of my mind as a purpose”, but cancer has affirmed “is what I’m here for”.