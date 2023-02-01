Auckland floods: The health risks posed by floodwaters, and why you should stay out

Auckland saw its wettest day on record on Friday, with one weather station recording 245mm of rain in 24 hours.

Flooding continues to affect homes and businesses across Tāmaki Makaurau, after the region’s wettest day on record on Friday.

Four people died in the extreme weather event, including a young man who lost his life kayaking in floodwater.

Ahead of more heavy rain forecast, health experts are advising people to avoid floodwater where possible and not let children play in it.

So what are the risks?

In addition to the danger of drowning and debris, Dr Jay Harrower, medical officer of health for Te Whatu Ora (Northern region)​, said a big health concern is that floodwaters were potentially contaminated with human sewage, which can carry “all manner of bacteria and viruses”.

Contact with contaminated water can lead to gastroenteritis: a gut infection causing abdominal pain/cramps, vomiting and diarrhoea.

Harrower said someone with gastro may be sick for a couple of days, but the time and severity of illness can depend on the particular organism at play.

Norovirus, for example, tends to run its course within a couple of days.

Some nasties can be “more serious” – including campylobacter, giardia, salmonella and cryptosporidium.

Occasionally these can cause illness lasting longer than a few days and sometimes require antibiotics, Harrower said.

Gastro is more severe for those who are very young, very old, or, have underlying medical conditions.

SUPPLIED Public health medicine specialist, Dr Jay Harrower, says floodwaters can be contaminated with “all manner” of bacteria and viruses.

Clinical head of microbiology at Te Toka Tumai Auckland, Dr Sally Roberts​, said in a flood, stormwater (including run-off from roads, farms, gardens and contaminated drains) can contain “funny” environmental bacteria we’re not usually exposed to.

If these make people sick, they can cause potentially “complicated issues” which may be difficult to diagnose. Depending on what these are, normal antibiotics may not be as responsive to them, Roberts said.

The risk doesn’t end at tummy trouble either.

If you have a wound, contaminated water or debris can cause an infection.

If you were to put your head under the water, there’s the potential you could get an eye infection (such as conjunctivitis) or an ear infection.

There is also the potential some organisms can cause respiratory conditions, Harrower said.

It has been documented that you can get legionella from floodwaters, which can cause “quite nasty” pneumonia – though this was a lesser risk than getting gastro, he said.

What if you can’t avoid floodwater?

If you have contact with flood water, flooded property or items contaminated with flood water, you should wash your hands with soap and water and dry them thoroughly afterwards. You should also do this after going to the toilet, and before preparing or eating any food, public health experts say.

Throw away any food and drinking water whihc has come in contact with floodwater, including things stored in containers, as these can also cause illness.

As well as the risk of illness, the risk of injury navigating floodwaters is high, Roberts said, as there may be hidden obstacles, broken glass, or tree branches.

If you have no choice but to wade through floodwaters – such as to evacuate your property or get to safety – limit your exposure, and shower afterwards, Roberts said.

If you’re able to, take steps to protect yourself and your skin: wear gumboots or other sturdy footwear, gloves, and an apron.

If you notice any abrasions, give them a “good rinse” with water and antiseptic, she said.