Covid-19: 8882 new cases reported over the past week, 161 in hospital

There have been 8882​ new reported cases of Covid-19 over the past week, officials say.

The Ministry of Health gave the update, covering the period from Monday, January 30, to Sunday, February 5, on Tuesday afternoon.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases was 1263​, down on the previous week.

As of midnight on Sunday, 161​ people were in hospital with Covid-19, seven​ of whom were in an intensive care or high dependency care unit.

There was no Covid-19 update on Monday, due to the observation of Waitangi Day.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Health reported 26​ deaths.

One person was aged in their 50s, six were in their 60s, two were in their 70s, eight were in their 80s and nine were aged over 90. Of these people, eight were women and 18 were men.

Over the past week, the number of Covid-attributed deaths increased by 25​: 15​ where Covid-19 was the underlying cause, and 10​ where it was a contributory factor. Eight​ were deemed not Covid-19, and the number where a cause was not available decreased by seven​.

There have been 2502​ deaths attributed to Covid-19 in total, since the pandemic began.

The most recent genomics data by the Institute for Environmental Science and Research (ESR) shows BA.5 has been replaced as the dominant variant by a “complicated blend of variants that can evade the immune system”.

CH.1.1​ – a descendant of BA.2.75​ – is the most common, accounting for 41%​ of sequenced cases, a report released on Thursday, February 2 showed.

A “substantial number of cases” are being caused by other BA.2.75 lineages, like XBF​ and BQ.1.1​.

XBB.1.5​, also known as 'Kraken', continues to be found in "low amounts, with no indications of rapid spread in Aotearoa".

Canterbury was the only district in the country to report more than 1000 new Covid-19 cases over the past week (1200​), followed by 891​ in Waitematā (north and west Auckland) and 753​ in Counties Manukau (south and east Auckland).

There have been more than 2.19 million Covid-19 cases recorded in Aotearoa to date.