Scrapping $5 prescription fee could help improve Kiwis' health outcomes - study

Prescription charges can prevent some people with high health needs and low incomes from accessing their medication, but new research suggests removing the fee can reduce both hospital admissions and length of stay. (File photo)

Removing the $5 fee to get a prescription filled could significantly reduce the number of hospital admissions and length of hospital stays, a new study has found.

Researchers from the University of Otago are “strongly” recommending the co-payment – an “insurmountable barrier” for some – be removed for people with low incomes and high health needs, or scrapped entirely, as a “simple way to reduce health inequities”.

More than 1000 people from economically deprived areas of Aotearoa, who either took medicines for diabetes​, antipsychotic medicines or had chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), took part in the year-long​ study, and were randomly assigned to two groups – control or intervention.

Of 1053​ participants, 49%​ were Māori.

People in the control group were required to pay the $5 fee as normal, while those in the intervention group did not, with pharmacies instead billing the study.

In New Zealand, all prescriptions from a public hospital, midwife and Family Planning clinics are covered for $5 prescription co-payments. Prescriptions from a private specialist are $15.

Kathryn George/Stuff The study shows that removing the co-payment had “a substantial and statistically significant effect” on the odds of being hospitalised during the study year, and reduced mental health and COPD admissions.

Their findings, published in international journal BMC Health Services Research on Tuesday, showed of every 100 people who received free prescriptions, 33​ were admitted to hospital, staying for 208​ days.

Of every 100 people who still had to pay the $5, 41​ were admitted to hospital and stayed for 326​ days.

Lead author Professor Pauline Norris, from Va’a o Tautai​ – Centre for Pacific Health, said the charge prevented some people getting their medication, leading to worse outcomes.

“They go without their medicines, and as a result their health problems get worse, so they need hospital care. This is bad for them, their whānau, and the health system.”

SUPPLIED University of Otago Professor Pauline Norris is among a team of researchers calling for the $5 prescription charges to be removed for some groups, or scrapped entirely.

Removing the co-payment appeared to have had a “substantial and statistically significant” effect on the odds of being hospitalised during the study year, reducing admissions for mental health problems, COPD, and the length of stay for COPD.​

In 2021/22, one in 30 Kiwis (3.3%)​ had an unfilled prescription due to the cost. Māori and Pacific adults were 3.3​ and 1.1​ times more likely as non-Māori/Pacific adults, respectively, to have not collected a script due to cost, the most recent NZ Health Survey found.

Those living in high areas of deprivation were also more likely to go without prescriptions.

Co-author Dr Shirley Keown, from Turanga Health, said “prescription charges force people to choose between getting their medicines, feeding their whānau, paying the power bill or buying petrol for the car to get to work”.

Norris was “surprised at how much difference the free medicines made – it was really dramatic”.

RNZ The healthcare system has been labeled 'unacceptably racist', with Pasifika suffering the worst health inequities.

She hoped policymakers would consider eliminating charges for those unable to afford them.

There is precedent: Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland abolished prescription charges in 2011, 2007 and 2010, respectively.

The paper stated getting rid of the $5 fee altogether would be administratively simpler, and avoid the risk that those with very high needs miss out because they cannot “successfully navigate bureaucratic processes”.

“If a doctor thinks someone needs a medicine, and they want to take it, why do we let the lack of $5 stop them?”, Norris said.

The Ministry of Health and Health New Zealand have been approached for comment.