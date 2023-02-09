Smoked mussels recalled due to possible presence of listeria

A specific batch of Blackbeards Smokehouse brand smoked mussels is being recalled due to the possible presence of listeria.

New Zealand Food Safety (NZFS) on Thursday afternoon announced Blackbeards Smokehouse brand smoked mussels were being recalled.

Listeria is a foodborne bacterium – infection with it is called listeriosis. Listeriosis can be serious for vulnerable groups, such as pregnant people and their unborn babies, newborns, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems.

NZFS deputy director general Vincent Arbuckle said it was “particularly dangerous” during pregnancy as it could cause miscarriage, premature labour or stillbirth and infect an unborn baby.

Infection in healthy adults was “unlikely to be severe”, causing mild diarrhoea and flu-like symptoms within a few days of eating contaminated food, Arbuckle said.

The product under recall was identified through routine testing and there had been no reports of associated illness.

The following Blackbeards Smokehouse brand Smoked Mussels with a batch number of 076/015 and best before date of 27/02/2023 are affected by the recall:

Smoked Mussels Chilli & Lime 210g

Smoked Mussels Coromandel Gold 210g

Smoked Mussels Garlic & Dill 210g

Smoked Mussels Natural Smoked 210g

The affected products are sold at the following stores:

Farro Fresh (North Island)

Four Square Coromandel

Fresh Choice Papamoa

New World Albany

RAT at Waiheke Fresh Fruit and Vege Market

Supie (online) Auckland

Vetro Rotorua

Arbuckle said affected products could be returned to the place of purchase for a refund or thrown out if customers could not get it back to the store.

The product was being removed from stores and had not been exported, he said.

Arbuckle said NZFS would be working with the company to understand how the contamination occurred and prevent it happening again.

If you have consumed any of these products and are concerned about your health, contact your health professional or call Healthline 0800 611 116.