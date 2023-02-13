Imported measles case detected in Auckland for first time since 2019

Te Whatu Ora (Health New Zealand) says it is the first case of measles in Aotearoa since the 2019 outbreak.

A measles case has been confirmed in New Zealand for the first time since the 2019 outbreak.

The person is an adult living in Auckland, Te Whatu Ora advised on Monday night.

They were infected overseas, but did not become infectious until after their arrival in New Zealand.

The confirmed case is now isolating at home and contact tracing is under way.

There are several public exposure events between Sunday, February 5, and Saturday, February 11 where measles could have been passed on to others, officials say.

These include a festival in the Waikato; chartered bus transport, meals and a hotel in Tauranga; a pharmacy and supermarket in Auckland’s CBD.

Measles is a highly infectious, “very serious” illness that spreads very quickly. It is “much more” contagious than Covid-19, particularly among people who aren't immune, director of the National Public Health Service Dr Nick Chamberlain said.

Symptoms of measles can include a fever, cough, runny nose and sore and watery “pink” eyes. These are followed by a blotchy rash.

SUPPLIED The MMR vaccine is free. If you or anyone in your whānau born after 1969 has not had an MMR vaccine, or aren't sure, ask your GP, parent or caregiver, Te Whatu Ora says.

If you catch measles, you're infectious four days before and until four days after the rash appears.

“If you have symptoms and need to visit your GP or an after-hours clinic phone ahead first to limit the risk of the virus being spread to other people,” Chamberlain said.

The 2019 outbreak saw more than 2000 people infected – with the majority of cases in Auckland – and more than 700 hospitalised.

Chamberlain said it was “inevitable” we would have further cases of measles, and health officials had been preparing for this “for some time”.

“We are all aware of how infectious measles is from the last outbreak in Auckland and Northland.

“The most important thing that people can do to protect themselves is to ensure they and their tamariki are immunised. Vaccination is safe and effective.”

People are considered immune if they have received two doses of measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccine, have had a measles illness previously, or were born before 1969.

Exposure events where members of the public were at risk of catching measles:

Auckland

Countdown Quay St – February 6, 6.30-7pm

Pharmacy at Quay Park, 68 Beach Rd – February 9, 2-3.30pm

Advice: People should watch out for symptoms and call Healthline on 0800 611 116 if they aren’t immune to measles and may have been exposed. It’s recommended you also check your immunity and get vaccinated if you were born after January 1, 1969, and haven’t had two MMR doses (or have no record of getting these).

Waikato and Tauranga

Blue Haven Hotel, Tauranga – February 5-6 (various times, checked out at 10am on the 6th)

Lolo Authentic Turkish kitchen, Mount Maunganui – February 5, 1-2pm

Advice: People should watch out for symptoms and call Healthline on 0800 611 116 if they aren’t immune to measles and may have been exposed. It’s recommended you also check your immunity and get vaccinated if you were born after January 1, 1969, and haven’t had two MMR doses (or have no record of getting these).

Charter bus to ‘That Weekend’ festival – February 5, 2.30pm

Advice: If you haven’t had two doses of MMR vaccine, please contact Healthline on 0800 611 116 for advice. Public health staff will be contacting passengers individually with advice and information.

‘That Weekend’ festival – February 5, 3.30-11.30pm

Advice: People should watch out for symptoms and call Healthline on 0800 611 116 if they aren’t immune to measles and may have been exposed. It’s recommended you also check your immunity and get vaccinated if you were born after January 1, 1969, and haven’t had two MMR doses (or have no record of getting these).

Charter bus to Tauranga from ‘That Weekend’ festival – February 5, 11pm-12.30am

Advice: If you haven’t had two doses of MMR vaccine, please contact Healthline on 0800 611 116 for advice. Public health staff will be contacting passengers individually with advice and information.

The General Cafe, Mt Maunganui – February 6, 11am-12.30pm

Advice: People should watch out for symptoms and call Healthline on 0800 611 116 if they aren’t immune to measles and may have been exposed. It’s recommended you also check your immunity and get vaccinated if you were born after January 1, 1969, and haven’t had two MMR doses (or have no record of getting these).

It comes at a time doctors have been expressing concern about a “massive dip” in Aotearoa’s childhood immunisation rates.

As of December 31, 2022, just 68.7%​ of 6-month-olds nationally had received all age-appropriate vaccinations in the preceding three months.

Coverage among 18-month-olds over the same period was at 67.6​%, and 82.4%​ of 2-year-olds across the country had completed their vaccinations, Ministry of Health statistics show.