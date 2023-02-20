Cyclone Gabrielle: The health dangers of silt and how to protect yourself

Aerial shots of Esk Valley in Hawke’s Bay, which was inundated with water during Cyclone Gabrielle.

The sun has returned across much of the North Island following Cyclone Gabrielle, allowing the cleanup to begin in storm-battered regions.

But as the silt mud covering parts of the country dries to dust, officials are warning this carries health hazards, and people should take precautions to protect themselves against the risk.

Floodwater, mud and silt can contain toxins, chemicals and faecal matter that can make people sick.

As silt dries and becomes dust, there’s also a risk from inhalation, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) says.

If you’re cleaning silt from your property, emergency management officials advise you wear PPE where possible, including properly-fitted face masks (such as P2- or N95-rated masks, such as those used to protect against Covid-19), rubber gloves and goggles.

People are “strongly” encouraged to also wear long-sleeved shirts, long pants and sturdy shoes when clearing sites, and cover any cuts or grazes they may have to avoid them being infected.

CHRIS SKELTON Chris Barber hugs his brother Philip after the pair were reunited on the thick silt and mud that destroyed Chris's home when floodwaters swept through Esk Valley near Napier.

It is also important people wash their hands after handling flood debris or silt, and before handling food.

On Monday, Tairāwhiti Civil Defence Controller Ben Green​ said people needed to “be very careful dealing with silt that has dried”.

“Please wear a mask.”

Multiple properties and homes in the region were inundated with silt following flooding associated with Cyclone Gabrielle.

Silt contamination of residential properties “poses an immediate health risk to occupants, volunteers, and contractors working on response activities at these properties,” he said.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Post-Cyclone Gabrielle cleanup underway in Wairoa on Monday.

Green estimated there’s around 250,000m3​ of silt to be removed from residential areas in Gisborne and Te Karaka alone.

“Up the coast there is even more, and we are trying to get access first.”

Disposal sites for silt in Tairāwhiti were set to be confirmed on Tuesday, and silt needed to stay where it was until collected, Green said.

Silt and debris inundation (deposit of soil, sand or other items) is commonly caused by materials swept up and moved by water and/or wind during a storm or flood.

Napier City Council, on Facebook, asked that silt isn’t tipped and left on roadsides which have already been cleared of mud and flood debris.

“We don’t want the silt washed into our stormwater system, as this will block the drains and cause future flooding.”

A Te Whatu Ora (Health New Zealand) spokesperson said “even though the floodwaters are receding it doesn’t mean we’re out of danger”.

There were many other things to consider in the aftermath of a flood to keep your whānau healthy and safe, they said.

For example, mould in a home caused by floodwaters may make some people with asthma, allergies, or other breathing problems sick.

If you’re cleaning up outside, first clear the access to the building, using a shovel to remove flood debris. Place it at the edge of your section, ensuring it doesn’t block drainage channels.

If you need assistance with disposing of flood debris, check with your local council to see if they have arrangements for flood debris disposal, Te Whatu Ora said.