Covid-19: 8220 new cases reported over the past week, 162 in hospital

The Ministry of Health gave the update on the country’s Covid-19 outbreak on Monday afternoon.

There have been 8220​ new Covid-19 cases reported across Aotearoa in the past seven days.

The Ministry of Health gave the update, covering the period from Monday, February 13 to Sunday, February 19, on Monday afternoon.

Reported Covid-19 cases have been decreasing in recent weeks, but Aotearoa is currently seeing a “complex mixture of variants” circulating which are known to be more immune-evasive.

As of midnight on Sunday, 162​ people were in hospital with Covid-19 – four​ of whom were in an intensive care or high dependency care unit.

The ministry says the rolling seven-day average of new cases, 1160, is up slightly on the week prior.

The rolling number of RAT (rapid antigen test) results reported on average over the past seven days is down.

Of the 8220 cases reported on Monday, 3429​ (41.7%)​ were reinfections. Of those, 215 were in people who reported a previous Covid-19 infection in the past 90 days.

The ministry reported 24​ deaths on Monday: one was aged in their 20s, one was in their 50s, one was in their 60s, two were in their 70s, 12 were in their 80s and seven were older than 90.

In the last week, 21​ deaths had been attributed to Covid-19 either as the underlying cause of death (12)​ or a contributory factor (nine)​. Thirteen​ were determined to have not been caused by Covid-19, and the number of deaths where the cause of death was not available decreased by 10.

Stuff The Omicron CH.1.1 subvariant accounted for 42% of sequenced cases, ESR’s most recent genomics report stated.

To date, there have been 2534​ deaths attributed to Covid-19 in New Zealand since the pandemic began.

In the past week, Canterbury saw the highest number of new reported Covid-19 cases: 1419​. There were 776​ new cases reported in the Southern district, and 747​ in Waitematā (north and west Auckland).

The most recent genomics surveillance data from the Institute of Environmental Science and Research (ESR), published on Friday, shows CH.1.1 (a descendent of BA.2.75) is the most prevalent variant – accounting for 42%​ of sequenced cases.

However, there are “substantial numbers of cases” caused by other lineages, including XBF,​ BQ.1.1​, and additional BA.2.75 lineages, the report states.

In the past few weeks, XBB has increased in proportion relative to all cases, with both the XBB.1.5 and XBB.1.9 lineages contributing to its growth.