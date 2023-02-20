Deaths in New Zealand up by 10% in 2022, impacted by Covid-19

The Public Health Agency’s Dr Andrew Old made the announcement, saying there had been 1252 deaths overall using that measure. (Video first published July 2022)

The number of deaths in New Zealand rose to 38,574 in 2022, a 10% increase in the number of deaths registered in 2021.

In a statement released on Monday, Stats NZ said the increase was “impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic”.

New Zealand's Covid-19 death toll rose considerably as Omicron swept across the country.

According to the Ministry of Health, just under 2400 deaths were attributed to Covid-19 in 2022.

These figures have included Kiwis from all ages and walks of life, including children under 10.

“The increase in deaths also partly reflects our ageing population – there are increasing numbers and proportions of the population in older ages, where most deaths occur,” Stats NZ population estimates and projections manager Michael MacAskill said.

Nearly two in every three deaths in 2022 in New Zealand were people aged 75 and older.

One in every five were aged 90 and over.

Life expectancy for New Zealanders had also flattened.

“Most years, life expectancy in New Zealand increases slightly for both women and men,” Stats NZ said.

“However, the increased number of deaths over the last year has resulted in life expectancy at birth staying relatively flat.”

Stats NZ/Supplied According to Stats NZ, life expectancy at birth for women and men has plateaued, illustrated in the graph above.

MacAskill said while New Zealand’s life expectancy had plateaued, “in recent years it has dropped in many countries, including Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom”.

The deaths registered from 2020 to 2022 were used to calculate life expectancy.

They showed that on average, a newborn boy could expect to live 80.5 years and a newborn girl could expect to live 84 years.

Stats NZ said population projections indicated life expectancy would return to a slow increase for women and men, reaching 84.2 years in 2048 for males and 87.3 years for women.