Woman's 'heart attack-like symptoms' after pharmacy gave her wrong dose

A Bay of Plenty pharmacist was found to have made errors dispensing medications, following an investigation (file photo).

A busy Bay of Plenty pharmacy made 22 mistakes when giving out medication which resulted in “heart attack like symptoms – dizziness and chest pain” for one patient.

That woman was given the wrong strength of her medication for high blood pressure at the in-store pharmacy at Countdown supermarket in Bayfair shopping mall, Mount Maunganui on August 29, 2019.

She unknowingly took the wrong dose of the medicine, Accuretic, for a month, when she began to feel “heart attack like symptoms” – dizziness and chest pain and had to seek immediate medical care.

Following complaints about this incident, and about other dispensing errors made by the pharmacist between August and November 2019, the Health and Disability Commission launched an investigation, and found further errors were made up to August 2020.

READ MORE:

* Woman, who died with 'massive' embolism, failed by Southern District Health Board staff, report finds

* How would New Zealand's health system deal with a 'Dr Death'?

* Teen took anti-depressants instead of migraine meds for six months after pharmacy error



Health and Disability commissioner, Morag McDowell, found the pharmacy in breach of the code of Health and Disability Services Consumers’ Rights and said in a report published on February 20, that “there was a lack of adequate monitoring to identify the high number of dispensing errors that were occurring at the pharmacy”.

In total the report found 22 dispensing errors with one pharmacist responsible for 16 of the incidents and the pharmacy manager responsible for six mistakes.

The incidents included mixing up similar-named medications, errors in the number of repeats on the medication label, calculation errors, dispensing the wrong strength of medication, and unclear instructions on the medication label.

Five of the 22 incidents resulted in the patient either taking the incorrect medication or not taking the prescribed medication at all.

”This number of errors, made by more than one staff member, is very concerning and is indicative of a systemic failure,” said McDowell.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Countdown Bayfair pharmacy was investigated by the Health and Disabiity commissioner following complaints.

The pharmacist employed during the complaint period was also found to have breached the code, although the report acknowledged mitigating factors which influenced the pharmacist’s practice.

Staffing levels were inadequate which resulted in multiple employees “failing to provide services in line with professional standards”.

Independent advisor, pharmacist Sharynne Fordyce, said that the failure to check the medication accurately against the original prescriptions would be viewed as “a severe departure from accepted practice”.

In one error, the pharmacist gave a man the wrong medicine to treat his enlarged prostate. He was given 1 mg of an immunosuppressant drug tacrolimus instead of the tamsulosin hydrochloride 400mcg that his doctor had prescribed.

When the man inquired why the medicine looked different, he was told “it would do the same job,” and he unknowingly took the wrong medicine for five weeks.

Unsplash An investigation into the pharmacy found 22 errors were made when dispensing medication (file photo).

Another man was confused when the pharmacist’s instructions about his gout drugs were different to what his GP had advised, and so did not take the required medication for a month.

The pharmacist said there was a “misunderstanding” about the different dosages and that she “was too busy to look it up, as I was the only staff member on”.

The pharmacist, who resigned from the pharmacy in 2021, told investigators that she had been going through a number of personal issues, and these likely had an impact on her concentration. She said that with each error her confidence was “severely impacted”, and that she had found her pharmacy manager “hard to approach”.

The company, GDL Rx No6 Limited, trading as Countdown Pharmacy Bayfair, said that it was not aware of the number of errors that occurred at the pharmacy at the time, and became aware of this only when providing its response to the commission’s investigation.

The company added that no concerns had been raised previously with either the pharmacy manager or Countdown Pharmacy head office in relation to staffing levels, supervision, training, support or work pressures.

“We feel that the reality is that however comprehensive and regularly reviewed our policies and procedures are, on rare occasions human error can unfortunately occur.”

“It is clear that the pharmacists and technicians involved in these incidents at this time were not complying fully with our standard operating procedures, particularly the reporting of errors.”

The report noted that the company had taken the matter seriously and had made a number of changes to improve the working environment. The commissioner made further recommendations regarding accountability and safety.

The Pharmacy Council decided not to take any further action against the pharmacist.

“She has made errors, but has done everything asked of her to rectify these and has sought external help (counselling, college course) to improve herself.”

The council said that the environment of the Bayfair Countdown Pharmacy, with “constant interruptions, lack of time away from the pharmacy for breaks, even to get a breath of fresh air, are unreasonable for a sole-charge junior pharmacist.”