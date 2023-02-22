Concerns at-risk people are missing out as mpox vaccine approval still in limbo

Because the mpox vaccine has not yet been approved by Medsafe, its name cannot be shared, the number of doses given cannot be disclosed, and no promotion can be done.

A month into the country’s monkeypox (mpox) vaccine roll-out, advocates are concerned at-risk people are potentially missing out because of legal technicalities surrounding it.

As the vaccine has not yet been approved in Aotearoa, it is illegal to promote or advertise it: even its name and the number of doses given cannot be shared publicly.

And it’s not clear when this will change; Medsafe group manager Chris James told Stuff that although it was informed an application “was imminent some weeks ago” it has “received nothing since”.

Burnett Foundation chief executive Joe Rich said the restrictions on promoting the vaccines’ availability, set down in the Medicines Act, “definitely is hindering the roll-out”.

There is a pathway in the Medicines Act that allows ‘unapproved’ vaccines to be provided to individual medical practitioners for a particular patient after assessing the patient’s needs. But it can't be advertised.

Because it cannot be advertised, those in the sector are primarily relying on word-of-mouth.

Anecdotally – they don’t have visibility of the data – uptake is “not as high as it could be”, Rich said.

David White/Stuff Joe Rich, chief executive of the Burnett Foundation, says there is some frustration New Zealand is waiting on data and information to approve a vaccine which is being widely used for mpox overseas.

Rich said they’re concerned they can't do what they typically would: targeting messaging to communities that aren’t closely connected, or where they typically see health inequities.

“It’s directly affecting our ability to connect with these people and raise awareness.”

Rich understands the limitations posed by the law as it stands, but said it was “crazy” the vaccine was widely approved for use overseas, and “we can’t because we’re waiting”.

At present, the Government is accepting submissions on the Therapeutic Products Bill which is intended to replace the 42-year-old Medicines Act.

Rich said they were confident changes to the law could prevent this happening again, “but that doesn’t help us right now”.

“The sooner [Medsafe] gets an application the better... it’s far from ideal.”

James said Medsafe had done “everything it can” to remove any perceived barriers for the company to apply in Aotearoa, but the final decision to do so rested with them.

“We have not been made aware of why the company has failed to send a valid application.”

STUFF Health Minister Ayesha Verrall accepts that the current regulatory system is not fit-for-purpose, and says work is under way to proactively contact potentially eligible people.

Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall said the current medicines regulatory system “is not fit-for-purpose”.

This was why Government introduced the Therapeutic Products Bill, which “addresses many of the identified issues”, she said.

Verrall said outreach consultation services in locations known to be frequented by the eligible population “have and continue to run”, and 24​ dedicated mpox prevention clinics had been established across the country.

Verrall said a communications campaign under way was showing “strong results”. Online advertising had been served over a million times on platforms such as Grindr, and people were being directly contacted by sexual health services.

People who think they may be eligible can book a consultation, where they can be given the vaccine.

As of 9am Friday, February 17 (a month after the vaccine became available), 1689​ consultations were held to date, the majority of which (922)​ were in the Northern region.

At that stage, 146​ consultations were booked in, and 314​ slots were available.

People can complete an initial assessment to check if they are at risk of mpox at the Burnett Foundation or by ringing mpox Healthline on 0800 116 672, between 8am and 8pm.