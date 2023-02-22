Measles: Jakarta-Sydney flight passengers potentially exposed to confirmed case

Anyone who travelled on a Jakarta-Sydney flight that subsequently flew to New Zealand is strongly urged to call Healthline, as they may have been exposed to a confirmed measles case in Australia. (File photo)

People who travelled on a flight from Jakarta to Sydney and on to New Zealand are being “strongly urged” to contact Healthline, as they may have been exposed to a confirmed measles case currently in Australia.

Te Whatu Ora (Health New Zealand) on Wednesday called for anyone who travelled on Jakarta-Sydney flight QFA42/QF42 – arriving in Sydney at 6:17am on February 15​ – to contact 0800 611 116​, if they had not already been contacted by health officials.

Anyone on this flight who had not been contacted by public health officials should remain at home until contacted, it said.

National Public Health Service clinical lead Dr William Rainger said six​ contacts from the flights had been contacted.

Work was under way to “rapidly” contact 29​ additional people identified on Monday.

“The focus is now on identifying any other passengers from this flight who may have travelled onwards to New Zealand,” Rainger said.

Once identified, New Zealand public health service staff would work to check immunity and implement appropriate public health actions, including vaccination, he said.

Measles is a highly infectious disease and spreads easily to anyone who is not immune.

Symptoms usually develop between seven and 18 days after exposure.

They include fever, cough, runny nose, sore and watery pink eyes, followed by a blotchy rash.

Rainger said it was “vital” people on the flight, who had not yet been contacted by public health staff, get in touch with Healthline “urgently” and remain at home or their accommodation.

The flight has been published on the Ministry of Health website as a “higher risk exposure event”.

People are considered immune to measles if they have received two doses of the MMR vaccine, have had measles before or were born before 1969.

People should talk to their doctor if they do not know if they are immune to measles, as the free MMR vaccination is the best protection against the disease, he said.

MMR is given as two doses – those who weren’t sure if they’d received two doses should “play it safe and get vaccinated”.

“There are no safety concerns with having an extra dose.”

It comes after Te Whatu Ora announced the country’s first imported measles case since the 2019 outbreak on February 13.​

Full a list of measles exposure events and advice, click here.