Covid-19: Pfizer bivalent booster to be available for over 30s ahead of winter

Kiwis over the age of 30 will soon be able to access the Pfizer bivalent Covid-19 booster.

On Thursday, Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall announced from April 1​, anyone over 30​ would be eligible to receive the bivalent Omicron vaccine, as long as it had been six months since their last Covid-19 vaccine or positive test.

People at higher risk of severe illness from Covid-19 will also be able to receive an additional booster, regardless of how many doses they’ve previously had.

Bivalent vaccines include a component of the original strain of SARS-CoV-2 and an Omicron strain – in New Zealand’s case, Pfizer’s BA.4/5 vaccine will be used.

They prompt the body to create antibodies against both strains, providing a greater level of protection.

The bivalent vaccine will replace the existing Pfizer Covid-19 booster in Aotearoa, Verrall said.

This means that from March 1, anyone eligible for a first or second booster who hasn’t received one (people aged 16 and over can access a booster in New Zealand) will receive the bivalent vaccine.

The UK has approved a dual Covid vaccine developed by Moderna which targets both the original Covid virus as well as the Omicron variant. .

Verrall said vaccination was the best protection against Covid-19.

Those actions would provide added protection to a “larger number of adult New Zealanders”.

The Government was also planning for older New Zealanders and those most at risk of getting sick to get a flu jab at the same time as their Covid-19 booster, as part of a “one-and-done” approach ahead of the winter months, Verrall said.

“Getting boosted is important for your health and keeping out of hospital this winter,” she said.

Monique Ford/Stuff As well as rolling out the bivalent Covid-19 vaccine booster, from April 1 people at higher risk of severe illness from Covid-19 will also be able to receive an additional booster, regardless of how many doses they’ve previously had.

Those considered at increased risk of severe illness from Covid-19 who have completed a primary vaccine course (two doses) and will be able to get an additional booster dose from April 1 include:

People aged 65 and over

Māori and Pacific peoples aged 50 and over

Residents of aged care and disability care facilities

Severely immunocompromised people

People aged 16 and over who have a medical condition that increases the risk of severe breakthrough Covid-19 illness

People aged 16 years and over who live with disability with significant or complex health needs or multiple comorbidities.

People who will become eligible for an additional booster from April 1 will be able to make a booking later in March.