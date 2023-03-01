Cyclone Gabrielle: Psychology experts to answer your questions on how to cope

From left, Dr Ainsleigh Cribb Su’a, Health New Zealand's Jo Chiplin, and Dr David Codyre.

A panel of mental health experts are set to answer your questions on how best to cope following the devastation wrecked by Cyclone Gabrielle, the Auckland floods and other recent extreme weather events.

The event at 11am on Friday, March 3 will feature psychiatrist Dr David Codyre, Health New Zealand's Jo Chiplin and Dr Ainsleigh Cribb Su’a.

If you’ve been affected, or want to put a question to them, leave a comment below or email hannah.martin@stuff.co.nz with your query before 4pm on Thursday, March 2.

The panel discussion will be livestreamed on Stuff.

READ MORE:

* Cyclone Gabrielle: PM warns tough calls to come as resilience 'tested like never before'

* Cyclone Gabrielle: How can we support tamariki to thrive after trauma? 'I would tell them they're not alone'

* Cyclone Gabrielle: Our extraordinary stories of resilience after a disaster

* How play can help children cope in uncertain times



Cyclone Gabrielle caused widespread destruction over much of the North Island.

It claimed at least 11 lives and damaged countless homes, businesses and crops.

The cyclone came after unprecedented rainfall and flooding in Auckland in late January, in which four people died, and was followed by more severe weather for already suffering regions.

The expert panel can tackle questions on topics including recognising and managing signs of distress, dealing with emotions in the event of more adverse weather, how already vulnerable people are faring and how to talk to and support children.

Please get in touch if you have any questions you want answered.

Who’s who:

Jo Chiplin

Chiplin has decades of experience working in the mental health sector in a range of roles.

She is the interim director of mental health within national commissioning at Te Whatu Ora (Health New Zealand).

Dr David Codyre

Codyre is a psychiatrist with more than 30 years' experience working in the community mental health sector in Aotearoa, in a range of clinical and leadership roles.

He has spent the past 20 years leading development of primary mental health programmes and works with Tāmaki Health – a network of clinics providing team-based primary care services to populations in high-needs areas of Auckland.

Dr Ainsleigh Cribb Su’a

Dr Cribb-Su’a (Ngāti Maniapoto, Ngāti Tamaterā, Ngāti Kauwhata) is an experienced clinical psychologist.

She provides mental health leadership in primary care for the National Hauora Coalition and is the programme director of Tū Whakaruruhau. She has worked extensively in child and adolescent mental health.