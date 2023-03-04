Aotearoa needs to up its game on HPV vaccination to protect tamariki

Australia is on track to eliminate cervical cancer, linked to HPV vaccination levels on the rise. However, work is needed in Aotearoa if we’re to do the same, advocates say.

Unless Aotearoa ups its game on HPV vaccination we will “without a doubt... have a huge crisis” on our hands in future, a doctor warns.

The Guardian recently reported Australia is on track to eliminate cervical cancer, which kills about 50 Kiwi women annually, by 2035.

Experts there were “highly optimistic” it could be eliminated in a little more than a decade, as HPV vaccination levels are on the rise.

But on this side of the ditch, HPV (human papillomavirus) vaccination uptake is lower than it needs to be, which GP Dr Cathy Stephenson​ says is “letting our young people down”.

“We’re dropping the ball so badly.”

Saturday is International HPV Awareness Day: which, without vaccination, about 80% of sexually active adults will be infected with in their lifetime.

The Gardasil HPV vaccine protects from six types of cancer, including of the throat, cervix, vulva, penis and anus.

It’s funded for those aged 9 to 26, delivered primarily through schools-based programmes.

New Zealand’s target is for 75%​ of eligible boys and girls to be fully immunised against HPV.

In 2020/21, 62.5%​ of rangatahi born in 2007​ were fully immunised; in 2021/22 (of those born in 2008) this was 54%​, Te Whatu Ora data shows.

Uptake was 46.2%​ among Pacific and 48.5%​ of Māori young people born in 2008.

The reduced number of in-person school days due to lockdowns and low school attendance rates affected the delivery of HPV immunisation, Te Whatu Ora said in a recent report.

HPV has a lag time: you vaccinate in intermediate for cancers which occur 10, 20 or even 30 years later, so it feels “there’s no sense of urgency”.

“But our kids will be getting those cancers.”

In 2020, the World Health Organisation launched a Global Strategy to Accelerate the Elimination of Cervical Cancer by 2030.

SUPPLIED General practitioner Dr Cathy Stephenson says our approach to HPV vaccination is “letting young people down”. Unless change happens, the next generation will suffer, she says.

To eliminate the disease, WHO aim that 90%​ of girls be fully vaccinated against HPV by age 15.

“We’re so far away from that,” Stephenson said.

“The tragedy for me, is we have an extraordinary vaccine which is safe and effective, and somehow we’re failing. We are really failing.”

According to shipments data from Pharmac, 136,000​ funded HPV vaccine doses were distributed in 2022, compared to 144,000​ in 2021 – a 5%​ decrease, supplier Seqirus​ told Stuff.

Data shows the percentage of children being vaccinated predominantly in schools, suggesting uptake among 15 to 26​-year-olds may be declining, a spokesperson said.

Stephenson, on the board of the Sexually Transmitted Infections Education Foundation and Head and Neck Cancer Foundation, said the approach needs a rethink.

We could be looking at whether it could be delivered differently – given alongside another vaccine, or in places like marae as happened with Covid-19, she said.

Messaging is also critical: when you mention something sex-related to parents of an 11-year-old, you “just don’t get that buy in”.

“They may not seem vulnerable now, but 20 to 30 years from now when we’re treating cancers they've got that could’ve been preventable, [we’ll] struggle to answer questions as to why.”

Te Kāea A new study in January found Māori women were more receptive to self-testing, citing whakamā, lack of time and fear of discomfort as the current barriers to screening.

Stephenson said there’s no cohesive, co-ordinated plan to catch up those who missed out, but that “good, productive” discussions were happening with Te Whatu Ora to find solutions.

“We have a responsibility to make that happen... and a real opportunity. I hope [health officials] grasp it and run with it.”

Te Whatu Ora’s National Public Health Service director of prevention Astrid Koornneef​ said despite a “slight rise” in the most recent data, the level of immunisation against HPV “is not where it needs to be”.

Encouraging eligible tamariki to take up free HPV vaccination “remains a priority”, particularly for Māori and Pasifika.

It is “working hard” to increase uptake, rolling out a communication and advertising programme for childhood immunisations coinciding with the resumption of school, including radio advertising and targeted digital communications.

The school-based vaccination programme is under review, so the service can understand what is working, and identify “what else we can [do] to reach our young people to take advantage of the critical protection that immunisations provides”, to help raise HPV immunisation rates in the future.

“We encourage anyone who may have missed out to get vaccinated.”