Newsable: GPs, anti-smoking charity at odds over vaping proposal

Newsable is brought to you by BNZ. Listen to today’s episode in the player below.

The professional body for general practitioners wants stronger restrictions around vaping products - but an anti-smoking charity opposes the move.

Young people aren’t smoking cigarettes at the rates they once did, but school principals and doctors are worried the saccharine scent of vape juice might be filling that nicotine void.

Hence, a call from the Royal College of General Practitioners for New Zealand to only allow the sale of vapes in pharmacies, or through QuitLine.

You might think that’s the sort of initiative an anti-smoking charity could get behind - but the director of ASH (Action for Smokefree 2025), Ben Youdan, says this sort of restrictive move could do more harm than good.

“I think it’s a well-intentioned proposal, but it’s not the most practical one,” Youdan told Newsable.

“We’ve seen vaping has been incredibly disruptive to smoking in Aotearoa. Over the last couple of years we’ve seen record decline in the number of smokers – with a very strong correlation with vaping increasing.

“For those people making the switch, having a source of nicotine that’s much safer and relatively easier to get hold of is clearly making a difference to smoking rates.

“In terms of preventing young people from starting, it’s much more about much stronger enforcement of the age at which people can buy things, we don’t necessarily need five vape stores in a high street."

Social supply like getting vapes from older family members is a bigger source that products bought from stores, Youdan says.

“There’s a much bigger social education issue around this.”

Youdan says in an ideal world, nobody would either smoke or vape, but in reality the non-combustible option is clearly the lesser of two evils.

Newsable is Stuff’s daily news podcast, wrapping up what’s worth talking about in a short package every weekday morning. You can find new episodes and more detail on our stories here or in our newsletter. Make sure to like and follow us wherever you get your podcasts and across Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.