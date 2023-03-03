'Survivor's guilt', anxiety, grief is normal after Cyclone Gabrielle

Health experts discuss how best to talk with tamariki after traumatic events like Cyclone Gabrielle with Stuff Health reporter Hannah Martin.

Recent weather events have taken a toll on the mental health of New Zealanders, with some feeling a range of emotions from anxiety, sadness, anger and even survivor’s guilt, experts say.

A panel of mental health experts answered reader questions on how to manage and deal with distress following Cyclone Gabrielle, flooding and other recent serious weather events across Aotearoa in a live panel discussion in Stuff’s Auckland newsroom on Friday.

Dr David Codyre, Health New Zealand's Jo Chiplin and clinical psychologist Dr Ainsleigh Cribb-Su’a said, as expected, many Kiwis are struggling with a range of emotions.

“I’ve heard from people who say they have anxiety every time rain is forecast. Or people going through grief because they have lost their homes or can’t get back to them,” Codyre said.

“There is just a lot of uncertainty related to the whole situation.”

Watch the full panel discussion below.

He said even people in communities who weren’t affected were now feeling a sense of “survivors guilt”.

“They feel they got off lightly, but their neighbours – people dear to them, have had their lives devastated.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Stuff hosted a live panel discussion on how to manage distress and emotions following Aoteroa's severe weather events.

“So even though they haven't been directly impacted, they are still very much feeling a sense of guilt, as well as compassion to those around them,” the psychiatrist with more than 30 years’ experience said.

Chiplin, interim director of mental health within national commissioning at Te Whatu Ora (Health New Zealand), said it is important for people to know that it is normal to feel all sorts of emotions during an emergency situation.

“Whatever you’re feeling is OK, normal and appropriate. Whether it is anxiety and stress or for a lot of people they might be feeling angry or sad or all of those things mixed together.

“That’s a normal human reaction to what we’re facing now,” she said.

John Cowpland/Stuff Kotiro Hawaikirangi and 4-year-old Reretau check out the high tide mark in their Hawke’s Bay home after Cyclone Gabrielle. Experts say acknowledging your own feelings give kids permission to talk about theirs.

Cribb-Su’a, (Ngāti Maniapoto, Ngāti Tamaterā, Ngāti Kauwhata), said there are lots of strategies online about how to use techniques such as mindfulness and progressive muscle relaxation, “to reduce anxiety and those spikes [in emotions]”.

The panellists also outlined how to speak with tamariki about what has happened, and how to spot signs of their distress.

Cribb-Su’a said there’s no one way children respond to trauma or difficult things happening in their whanau, community or environment. Even if they can’t describe what’s going on, often parents can see distress in their behaviours: “they’re really helpful at letting us know when they’re not good”.

STUFF Stuff Health reporter Hannah Martin speaks to health experts about how disasters effect our mental wellbeing and how we can manage anxieties.

This includes maybe not being able to go to sleep, being more tearful, being more angry, and even doing things that might not be destructive or overly emotional.

Children often manifest stress in a physical way, so some may get tummy aches, or demonstrate some form of pain.

On talking with children about these weather events, Codyre said it’s natural to want to protect and shelter your kids from traumatic information, but also important “to try and be open”.

“Acknowledging you’re feeling things, to give kids permission.”

Where to get help: