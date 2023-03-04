Women abused by partners have increased physical, mental health risks, study finds

Women who have experienced intimate partner violence are more likely to have a diagnosed mental health condition or chronic illness than those who have not experienced the same abuse, new research shows.

Family violence is making New Zealanders sick, new research shows.

Research from the University of Auckland shows women who experienced intimate partner violence are almost three times​ as likely to have a diagnosed mental health condition.

And, they’re almost twice​ as likely to have a chronic illness.

Key author, Associate Professor Janet Fanslow​ said it’s the first time they’ve been able to demonstrate how intimate partner violence contributes to the country’s burden of ill health.

A representative sample of 1464​ women were surveyed across three regions to gauge the prevalence of partner abuse and its health impacts.

Research published in JAMA Network Open found repeated exposure to physical and sexual violence, psychological and economic abuse, and controlling behaviour “substantially increases the risk of ill health” for both chronic physical disease and mental health issues, Fanslow said.

And it’s not happening to a small proportion of wāhine either.

Of those surveyed, more than half (794​ or 54.7%​) who had a current or previous intimate partner reported experiencing one or more types of abuse over their lifetime.

One in five​ reported three or more​ types, and 11% experienced four or five​ types.

These women were four times​ more likely to have a diagnosed mental health condition, such as depression, anxiety or substance abuse, it found.

They also had double the risk of a chronic health problem – including heart disease, cancer, stroke, diabetes, or asthma – compared with those who did not experience violence.

Māori reported the highest likelihood of any lifetime intimate partner violence: 64.1%​.

Fanslow said intimate partner violence needs to recognised as a determinant of health.

“People expect healthcare providers to talk to them about smoking, obesity and alcohol consumption, but this study shows us that the quality of people’s relationships, whether now or in the past, has a fundamental impact on their health.

“The fact it is really increasing the health burden for the country should completely put us on notice.”

SUPPLIED University of Auckland Associate Professor Janet Fanslow, a violence researcher, says she would like to see evidence-based programmes targeting men and boys’ understanding of power and control in relationships.

Fanslow said the Ministry of Health developed an “excellent” evidence-based violence intervention programme (VIP), but “so far failed to embed it into the health system”.

The programme is “not getting where it needs to be... because it really hasn’t had the leadership push, priority and funding”, she said, “It just drops off the list.”

Fanslow acknowledged there are many competing priorities in health, but when “this is a problem affecting half of women in the country, [that’s] not a small priority”.

She hoped their findings would inform policy for Health New Zealand to roll out and resource the programme.

Intimate partner violence is often thought as “unsolvable” – alongside child abuse and bullying – “but they’re not”, Fanslow said.

“We can and should be doing things about it.”

This included targeting men and boys’ understanding of power and control, and better training for healthcare workers on assessing violence and abuse, she said.

Deborah Woodley, Te Whatu Ora's interim director of population health programmes said VIP recognises intimate partner violence and child abuse as important health issues "because they contribute significantly to health harm and risks".

It seeks to ensure those impacted by family violence using health services receive the support they need, and that staff are “competent to assess and intervene appropriately” with those potentially experiencing abuse.

Recommendations from a recent report included the need for the violence intervention programme to evolve, as well as needing a more coordinated, whānau-centred approach to family and sexual violence.

Te Whatu Ora is working alongside the Māori Health Authority and Ministry of Health to guide work "across the system".