Free flu vaccine to be available to children, more Māori and Pasifika people

Free flu vaccines are being offered to tamariki and some Māori and Pacific people ahead of winter.

On Thursday, Pharmac announced the vaccine would be available for free for children aged 6 months to 12 years and Māori and Pasifika aged 55-64 for the 2023 flu season.

The flu vaccine is already free for people over 65, people with long-term conditions (like asthma and diabetes), those who are pregnant and people with specific mental health conditions or addiction issues.

Health agencies have supported widening access “due to expectations that the health sector will continue to be under pressure managing hospitalisations from Covid-19” and influenza.

“It has been a rough start to the year for many New Zealanders, following several years of dealing with the effects of Covid-19,” Pharmac’s chief medical officer Dr David Hughes said.

“We would really like to see our most vulnerable people vaccinated against flu so the impact of illness on their lives and the wider health system is minimised.”

The Ministry of Health previously said 2022’s flu season was “one of the most challenging we’ve seen in recent years”, and occurred alongside an Omicron wave.

About 835,000 children will be eligible to benefit from the change, including about 370,000 children who are Māori or of any Pacific ethnicity, Pharmac said.

Last year, Pharmac offered a free flu vaccine to tamariki aged 3-12 years as flu spreads quickly between the youngest children, which increases the chance of them bringing it home to the wider whānau.

The move also means more Māori and Pacific peoples can benefit.

A smaller proportion of these populations are aged 65 years or older (the age when flu vaccines are funded for all population groups), compared to other groups.

In 2022, 1.29​ million Kiwis had a flu vaccine – 71%​ of those aged 65+ (578,807)​ people were vaccinated against flu.

Those who don’t qualify for the funded vaccine can pay to be vaccinated through general practitioners, pharmacists and other private immunisation providers. Some may be able to get a free flu jab through their employer.

Tamariki aged under 9 who have not previously received flu vaccine will need two doses given four weeks apart to gain full immunity for 2023, Pharmac said.

Widened access to the influenza vaccine will start from April 1.