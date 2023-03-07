Why the Census asking about gender and sexual orientation matters for health

Aotearoa’s rainbow communities are finally being counted by the Government for the first time.

In an “historic” step, the census is asking New Zealanders about their gender identity, sex characteristics and sexual orientation for the first time: So why is this important?

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here. / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

Aotearoa’s rainbow and takatāpui communities face significant inequities – particularly in health.

However, authorities don’t have accurate information about rainbow populations, and there’s no population-level data on the different groups within the rainbow community, census and collection operations deputy chief executive Simon Mason​ says.

After years of advocacy, the 2023 Census – on Tuesday, March 7 – will capture this data, helping provide a detailed picture of how people with diverse genders and sexual identities experience life in Aotearoa.

READ MORE:

* Census 2023: Intersex New Zealanders encouraged to tick the box

* Aotearoa's rainbow communities to be formally quantified

* Widespread discrimination of rainbow community in New Zealand - report



Until now, rainbow communities’ experiences have been “invisible” in the census, Associate Professor Peter Saxton​ says.

Without baseline data, New Zealand lacks “fundamental information” about these communities, their needs and how services can best be delivered.

Asking these will “help us answer some really basic questions in the health equity space”.

“It is an historic chance to be counted [and] a long time coming.”

The 2023 Census will for the first time include questions about sexual identity and orientation. (Video first published November 2022.)

The New Zealand Mental Health Monitor (2019) found rainbow participants were more likely to report moderate or severe anxiety, moderate or severe depression, high or very high levels of psychological distress and having ever experienced mental illness (56%, compared to 30% in others).

Counting Ourselves – the first comprehensive national survey on the health and wellbeing of trans and non-binary Kiwis – found more than a third (36%) avoided seeing a doctor because they were worried about disrespect or mistreatment.

Saxton says census data, used by councils, Government and health agencies, and researchers, will aid “better visibility of rainbow communities to support decision-making and better people’s lives”.

While a momentous step, “it’s not going to be the last word on our communities”.

Sungmi Kim/Stuff Tuesday, March 7 is Census Day.

As it’s the first time, it's expected the results will be an “undercount”.

Some won’t feel comfortable disclosing information. For others, it might not be safe.

“It will help us describe our communities’ demographics, but we’ll still need to look to other studies to ... inform us about the wider picture.”

Clinician and academic Dr Mataroria Lyndon​ (Ngāti Hine, Ngāti Wai, Ngāti Whātua, Waikato)​ says information about non-binary, rainbow and takatāpui experiences and health outcomes derives from research and surveys. None reach the scale of a census.

Collecting such data is important for visibility – feeling included and being recognised – and for policy, planning and health resourcing.

Supplied Dr Mataroria Lyndon, a member of the rainbow community, says data is a taonga.

Lyndon, clinical director at Tend, and Te Aka Whai Ora (Māori Health Authority) board member, says from a frontline health perspective, data captured in the census can influence the funding primary care and rainbow/takatāpui organisations receive and how they’re prioritised.

Data is a “taonga”, he says: “It’s not just a long survey. It’s so important to have this available”.

The 2023 census also marks the first time information will be collected on variations of sex characteristics (also known as intersex status) in any Stats NZ survey.

Jelly O’Shea​ from Intersex Aotearoa, says it is a “big moment – we’re really excited”.

As well as allowing people to identify themselves, it’s also an “amazing education tool, [for others] to be exposed to that terminology, for many, for the first time”.

O'Shea says there can be isolation, shame and secrecy around variations of sex characteristics and intersex communities are prepared to have “quite a low representation in the data” for now.

Asking in the census helps to “lift the veil off a hidden community”, which makes up about 2.3%​ of the population, O’Shea says.

“This is counting all New Zealanders.”

Questions on sexual identity and variations of sex characteristics are only being asked of those 15 and over.