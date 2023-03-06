Covid-19: 11,453 cases reported in the past week, 177 in hospital

The Ministry of Health gave the update on Aotearoa’s Covid-19 outbreak on Monday afternoon.

There have been 11,453​ new cases of Covid-19 reported in the past week, a jump of more than 2300 cases than the week before.

The Ministry of Health gave the update – covering the period from Monday, February 27, to Sunday, March 5 – on Monday afternoon.

The rolling seven-day average of new cases is 1632​, up from 1279​ last week, officials reported.

There were 177​ people in hospital with Covid-19 as of midnight Sunday – one​ of whom was in an intensive care or high dependency unit. This is down from last week, when there were 200 people in hospital Covid.

The ministry reported an increase in the seven-day rolling average of RAT results reported: from 2105​ last week to 7004​ in the week to Sunday.

Last Monday, officials reported 9100 cases – an increase of 10% on the week prior.

The ministry reported 18​ deaths in the past week.

One person who died was under 10 years old, one was in their 20s, one in their 40s, one in their 50s, one was in their 60s, four were in their 70s, seven were in their 80s and two were aged over 90. Six were female and 12 were male.

In the past week, the number of deaths attributed to Covid-19 increased by six​ (where Covid-19 was the underlying cause).

Four​ were determined not to be Covid-19, and the cause of death was not yet available in eight​ cases.

To date, there have been 2548​ deaths attributed to Covid-19 in Aotearoa.

Of the 11,453​ new cases reported in the past week, 4811​ (42%) were reinfections: 257​ of these were in people who previously reported having Covid-19 in the 90 days prior.

Canterbury reported the highest number of new cases in the country by far: 2346​.

The Southern district reported 1251​ cases in the past week, and 1197​ were reported in Waitematā (north and west Auckland).

Last week, Covid-19 modeller Dr Emily Harvey said cases had been increasing in these South Island districts all through February.

As of February 28 (the most recent data available), Te Waipounamu (the South Island) had the highest rolling seven-day average number of cases per 100,000 people: 41​.

This was followed by 34​ cases per 100,000 people in Central, 20​ per 100,000 people in Te Manawa Taki (Bay of Plenty, Lakes, Tairāwhiti, Taranaki and Waikato) and 17​ per 100,000 people across Auckland and Northland.