Doctor suspended after having sex with patient in his clinic

(File photo)

An Auckland doctor who had intercourse with a patient, and “hypothetically” offered another money in exchange for sex, has been suspended and censured by the health watchdog.

The man, who has interim name suppression, appeared before the Health Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal on Tuesday, charged with professional misconduct.

The tribunal heard how the doctor, known as Dr J, engaged in consensual sex with a woman in his clinic, after a medical appointment in 2017.

The woman had been a long time patient of the doctor.

The tribunal then heard that during a consultation a year earlier, Dr J hypothetically asked another woman known as Ms L, if she would have sex with him in exchange for money.

The woman was more than 20-years younger than him.

“What if some hypothetical person because you’ve done this before with me, what if some hypothetical person was you and I offered you money, would you have sex?,” the doctor claimed he said.

Dr J said he was concerned about Ms L’s past history with relationships, and wanted “to test her frame of mind, to see whether [she] was committed to marriage, to see whether she really was sound enough to go ahead and get married”.

(File photo)

In further explanation, Dr J said Ms L had previously asked him to have sex with her for $5000.

The Medical Council was notified of Dr J’s actions, after a complaint was made to police, regarding Dr J’s behaviour towards both women.

The lawyer for the Professional Conduct Committee (PCC), Simon Mount, said the vulnerability of the two complainants and the repeated breaches should be signifiant in deciding penalty.

The doctor ought to be suspended, for the safety of the public, he said.

(File photo)

Mount said anything less than suspension would be an error by the tribunal.

Dr J’s lawyer, Harry Waalkens said he accepted having sex with a patient was inappropriate and unprofessional.

Waalkens said while Dr J's comments towards Ms L, were “foolish and inappropriate”, they were made in good faith to help the woman.

This would not be repeated behaviour, Waalkens said.

This was a one-off incident, and suspension couldn’t be justified, he said. Censure and a fine would be sufficient.

Tribunal chair Winston McCarthy delivered the penalty.

McCarthy said a 12-month suspension was the appropriate penalty. Conditions on his practise were also imposed, including that he would work under supervision for 12 months upon his return.