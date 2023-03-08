Millions of dollars' worth of measles vaccines among expired doses last year

Data released as a written parliamentary question by Health Minister Ayesha Verrall shows an increase in vaccine expiry and wastage, particularly since 2020.

More than 2.3​ million doses of funded vaccine expired without making it into arms last year.

That’s compared to just 30​ wasted vaccine doses in 2017, and 865​ in 2018, data released by Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall shows.

The vast majority of expired vaccines in 2022 were Covid-19 vaccines: 95,660​ AstraZeneca, 1.22​ million Novavax, and 714,150​ Pfizer (adult and child) vaccines: 2 million in total.

But the figure also included 315,800​ measles, mumps and rubella vaccines – at a cost of $7.89 million​ – and thousands of hepatitis A and B vaccines, at a time when doctors are sounding alarm bells over Aotearoa’s childhood immunisation coverage.

Stock was destroyed for various reasons including damage, cold chain failure and expiry.

The data shows the cost of the expired vaccines in 2022 (before rebates, excluding GST) totalled at least $8,800,340​ – a figure that does not include Covid-19 vaccine wastage.

The cost of these vaccines was not disclosed “due to contractual obligations and commercial sensitivity”, the recent Written Parliamentary Question response advised.

The data only included funded vaccine stock purchased by Pharmac and held at the national and regional vaccine stores. Refunds from suppliers were obtained for some expired stock, and “confidential” rebates apply which reduce the actual purchase price paid, the response noted.

STUFF Health authorities are concerned Aotearoa New Zealand is at risk from another disease

In 2021, 425,000​ influenza vaccines expired – of 528,265​ expired doses in total.

Data showed 2021’s expired doses cost $7.62​ million. Again, this did not include Covid-19 vaccines.

University of Auckland Associate Professor, vaccinologist Dr Helen Petousis-Harris​ said there were likely a number of factors contributing to vaccine wastage.

Even prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, people were concerned about the impact of misinformation on immunisation, and the “increasing difficulties” people had accessing services in a “struggling health sector” where resources were being “cut”.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Vaccinologist Dr Helen Petousis-Harris says while vaccine hesitancy will be contributing to vaccine wastage, there are also access barriers to vaccination for many.

This was most acute in more deprived areas of the country: “It comes [down] to physical barriers and psychological barriers.”

Vaccine hesitancy was “definitely playing a part”, and “has been since we started seeing declines” in immunisation rates, she said.

Ministry of Health data shows in the 12 months to December 31, 2022, 67.5%​​ of 18-month-olds had all age-appropriate childhood immunisations.

However, coverage is not even: Nationwide, 45.2%​​ of Māori, and 55%​​ of Pacific 18-month-olds had all age-appropriate vaccines.

A Te Whatu Ora (Health New Zealand) spokesperson said it was “firmly focussed” on lifting vaccination rates – despite “significant disruption” caused by Covid-19 which had contributed to a global decline in immunisation rates.

These factors were reflected in part by vaccine waste data, which showed an increase in vaccine expiry and waste particularly since 2020.

Vaccine procurement and supply is managed by Pharmac, while Te Whatu Ora is responsible for Covid-19 vaccines.

Though it works to manage Covid-19 stocks and minimise waste, “some wastage is inevitable, particularly during a roll-out of this scale”, the spokesperson said.

Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall said accurately predicting behaviour around the uptake of vaccines has always been “very difficult”.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Aotearoa had one of the lowest vaccine wastage rates in the OECD, she said.

The National Immunisation Programme was “working hard to encourage uptake” of vaccinations, with a particular focus on MMR, childhood immunisations and influenza, along with Meningococcal B and Meningococcal ACWY immunisation.

Te Whatu Ora is launching a programme later this month aimed at boosting childhood immunisation rates, she said.