Cystic fibrosis drug Trikafta, Keytruda for lung cancer to be funded

Pharmac on Tuesday announced it is funding Trikafta and two new medicines for lung cancer.

A long-awaited drug for cystic fibrosis, Trikafta, will be funded for eligible people over the age of 6 from April 1.

Pharmac made the announcement on Tuesday, as it also said it will fund two new medicines – pembrolizumab (branded as Keytruda) and atezolizumab (branded as Tecentriq) – for people with locally advanced and metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, who meet certain eligibility criteria.

The CF community has been calling for “wonder drug” Trikafta to be funded for more than two years. Those wanting Trikafta in the meantime faced an annual price tag of $330,000, or a move to one of the 31 countries where it’s funded, such as Australia.

Pharmac announced its intention to fund the treatment (elexacaftor with tezacaftor and ivacaftor, branded as Trikafta) late last year, after initially receiving an application from supplier Vertex in July 2021.

This was welcomed by Cystic Fibrosis New Zealand’s Lisa Burns who, at the time, called it “literally a Christmas miracle”.

“It’s such a historic, incredible moment – I was just stunned,” she said at the time.

On Tuesday, Pharmac director of operations Lisa Williams said it was “thrilled to announce that Trikafta will be funded and available from next month”.

Andy MacDonald / Stuff Trikafta is going to be a literal lifesaver for Oakura's Brett Holdcroft. Brett's mum Penny talks about finding out the drug is going to be funded.

“This decision is a significant milestone. To have a medicine with this level of investment secured for our community is a big deal, and we are grateful to everyone who has been a part of this process.”

The outcome does not provide a new funded medicine for everyone within the cystic fibrosis community, however.

“Our work in this space does not stop at this decision,” Williams said.

Consideration of wider access to ivacaftor, branded as Kalydeco, was already under way, and Pharmac had told Vertex it “would welcome a funding application” for other medicines, such as tezacaftor with ivacaftor, branded as Symdeko.

Sophie Harris/Stuff Cystic Fibrosis New Zealand chief executive Lisa Burns earlier told Stuff that Pharmac’s proposal to fund Trikafta, announced in December, was an “historic, incredible moment”.

Cystic fibrosis causes lung function to decline over time and can lead to chronic lung infections, liver failure, cirrhosis of the pancreas, risk of diabetes, frequent stays in hospital and a life expectancy of mid- to late-30s.

While Trikafta is not a cure, it stops further lung damage, so the earlier those with the condition can access the drug, the greater their quality of life.

In a statement, Vertex said it was “delighted” Pharmac confirmed New Zealanders as young as 6 living with CF would be able to access Trikafta from next month.

