Māori with cancer experience racism, 'confusing' information

Many issues Māori whānau face in the cancer system are “complex and will take a sustained effort over a long period of time to resolve”, a new report highlighting their lived experience with cancer says. (File photo)

For some Māori, the most traumatic part of being diagnosed with cancer is not the disease, but their experience of the health system.

That’s according to reports released by Te Aho o Te Kahu​ (the Cancer Control Agency) on Thursday.

Acting chief executive Nicola Hill​ said the information – from 2500​ whānau across 13​ hui in 2021​ – were “sobering”, and a reminder that while work had been done to improve Māori cancer experiences and outcomes, “there is still much progress needed”.

Māori are about 20% more likely to develop cancer than non-Māori and twice as likely to die of cancer than non-Māori.

READ MORE:

* Nurses Organisation lead details racism, discrimination in Waitangi panel discussion

* Rongoā: The traditional Māori healing system growing in popularity

* Cancer in NZ: Survival rates up, but inequities persist



In the report, He Ara Tangata​ chairperson Vivian Hahipene​ said, for many, cancer was not “the most traumatic element – but their experience of the health system”.

That fact should “should trouble us all”, Hahipene said.

“Too often, Māori have felt lost, misunderstood or worse, mistreated when navigating the cancer system.”

Until “everyone in the health sector fully appreciates” what it was like for Māori to navigate clinical appointments, talk with specialists and undergo treatment, lasting improvements were unlikely, Hahipene said.

TE AO Māori Health Authority steering group member Dr Matire Harwood says she wants Māori whānau to feel valued through every step of the health system. (First published June 2021)

A wāhine Māori diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic breast cancer in 2021 told Stuff parts of her journey were a “culture shock”.

She felt her Te Whare Tapa Whā (the four sides, or elements, of Māori health: physical, spiritual, family and mental health) had “often been tested”.

For example, the woman, who does not want to be identified due to her work, said she received her diagnosis over the phone. If the person was thinking practically about Te Whare Tapa Whā, she would have had the opportunity for whānau to be with her, she said.

“These attitudes need to be challenged.”

Kathryn George/Stuff Many whānau reported that cancer information needs to be delivered in a way that uses simple and easy-to-understand language. (File photo)

It wasn’t that services weren’t there, but they were structured in a way that weren’t sensitive to Māori, she said: “You’re navigating through something that wasn’t built for you”.

Those in the report said information about their diagnosis, treatment and care was ‘complicated, complex and confusing’, and there was a sense the system worked best for only those who understood it.

Rongoā was also a recurrent theme: many felt it was “misunderstood and undervalued” by the health system, and some felt whakamā (shame) to bring it up with doctors, fearing they would belittle it.

Calls for change included more Māori leadership in health, retaining rangatiratanga over their data, promotion of rongoā and addressing better access to primary care.

Cancer Control Agency acting equity director Sasha Webb said many insights in the report weren’t specific to cancer: “There will be things that are helpful for lots of different parts of the health system”.

Some issues were already being addressed by new health entities Te Whatu Ora and Te Aka Whai Ora, as well as community health providers and NGOs.

In November, Te Aka Whai Ora announced $2.8m in funding to support Māori cancer care coordination services.

In 2023-24, it would focus on delivering “equitable care” across the cancer continuum, with a focus on improving Māori participation in cancer screening, and pathways to support “rapid” diagnosis and equitable access to cancer treatment.

Te Whatu Ora/Te Aka Whai Ora have been approached for comment.