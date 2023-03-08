Christchurch university student hospitalised after catching meningococcal disease

The student was admitted to Christchurch Hospital this week (File photo)

An 18-year-old student has been admitted to Christchurch Hospital after contracting meningococcal disease.

National Public Health Service medical officer of health Dr Ramon Pink said it was the third case of meningococcal in Canterbury this year.

Meningococcal disease is a fast-moving illness, which has similar symptoms to influenza. The bacterial infection can cause meningitis and septicaemia – blood poisoning.

The university student was living at a hall of residence in Christchurch. Their close contacts have been identified and given antibiotics to prevent them developing the disease, Pink said.

Members of the same household as a person who has the disease are at the highest risk of getting it, including those living in a hall of residence or boarding schools.

From March 1 this year, the meningococcal B vaccine was funded for all babies aged 12 months and under, as well as people aged between 13 and 25, in their first year living in a boarding school, hall of residence, military barracks or corrections facility.

Free catch-up programmes have also been funded.

For those not included in the funded group, the cost is approximately $150 per dose.

“I would strongly encourage those who are eligible to get their vaccinations for the extra protection” Pink said.

The bacteria is spread in droplets from the nose or throat by coughing, sneezing and kissing.

Typically, symptoms develop very quickly over a few hours but can develop more slowly over several days.

Common symptoms include vomiting, muscle and joint aches, and a high temperature, although people’s hands and feet may feel cold.

Canterbury University student Theo Edwards died in August, 2021, after contracting meningococcal disease.

The 21-year-old-old went to bed mid-afternoon on Monday feeling a bit achy. The next day he died from meningitis, caused by meningococcal disease.

“It’s just such a cruel disease and it just happened so so [fast], you know it was literally hours,” his Christchurch-based aunt, Louise Edwards, told Stuff at the time.

The previous year, 19-year-old student Miwako Akakura Chapman, known as Miwa, died on February 24, a day after becoming unwell.