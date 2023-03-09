Meningococcal disease: What is it, who gets it and what does it do?

Health officials say up to 15% of people carry the bacteria that causes meningococcal disease in their nose and throats without getting sick. But for some, it can develop into a potentially life-threatening illness.

An 18-year-old Christchurch student has been hospitalised after contracting meningococcal disease – the region’s third​ case so far this year.

Last year, 72​ cases were reported across Aotearoa and (as of the end of November) three​ children (two under 5) and one person aged 15-19 died of the disease, data from the Institute of Environmental Science and Research states.

There have been 10​ cases this year to date.

So, what is it?

Meningococcal disease refers to illness caused by the Neisseria meningitidis​ bacteria.

At least 12 groups​ have been identified: the most common in New Zealand are A, B, C, Y and W.

About 1 in 10 people have these bacteria in the back of their nose and throat, without becoming sick – referred to as being ‘a carrier.’ But sometimes the bacteria invade the body, causing meningococcal disease.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Stuff reporter Ripu Bhatia talks about his battle with meningococcal disease.

Meningococcal disease causes two serious illnesses: meningitis (infection/inflammation of the membranes that cover the brain and spinal cord) and septicaemia (blood poisoning), University of Auckland specialist paediatrician Dr Emma Best said.

You can have both, or one or the other. It can also cause pneumonia.

Meningococcal disease is uncommon – there are about 100 cases in Aotearoa annually. But, it’s “incredibly devastating”, Best said.

The symptoms

Symptoms of meningococcal disease tend to be non-specific and can look like flu, Best said, making it difficult to diagnose in its early stages.

In teenagers and adults, this can include feeling “a bit fluey”: body aches, fever, headache, a stiff neck, sensitivity to bright light (photophobia), “plus or minus” a rash.

Young children may become drowsy, cranky or irritable, not wake for feeds or not take food/drink, and floppy, with a purple or red rash that doesn’t blanch (go away when pressed).

The soft spot of their head (fontanelle) can become full or tense, Best said.

Symptoms may not all show up at once and the illness may develop gradually over a few days, or much quicker – over a few hours.

Because it acts “incredibly quickly”, recognising the signs and seeking medical treatment early is crucial.

Even with rapid diagnosis and treatment, approximately 10-20% will die, the Immunisation Advisory Centre (IMAC) says.

Who is most at risk

Meningococcal disease can affect anyone, at any age. But certain groups are most at risk.

Young children, including those under the age of 1 and Māori and Pacific children under the age of 5, as well as teenagers and young adults tend to be at highest risk.

People living in overcrowded households, hostels and shared or close-living situations; those exposed to tobacco smoke; with a weakened immune system; and people with certain respiratory infections, such as influenza or RSV, are also at increased risk.

How it’s diagnosed and treated

If a doctor suspects meningococcal disease, blood or fluid near your spinal cord will be collected, via a lumbar puncture, and sent to a laboratory for testing.

SUPPLIED Specialist paediatrician, University of Auckland senior lecturer Dr Emma Best.

Meningococcal disease can be treated with antibiotics – but as the disease is so quick-acting, treatment can’t always prevent the consequences of the infection, Best said.

There’s a “really clear” action plan if it’s suspected a person has meningococcal disease: including being given a broad-spectrum, penicillin-based antibiotic either into the vein or muscle.

Up to 1 in 4 children will have a long-term consequence of meningococcal meningitis, including developmental problems, hearing loss or limb and skin scarring, Best said.

A recent review looking at 318​ cases of meningococcal disease in Auckland between 2004-20​ of tamariki aged under 15​ found more than 30%​ required intensive care support, and 4.1%​ died, she said.

Vaccination

Vaccines to protect against meningococcal disease have been available since the 1970s, but none protect against all groups that cause disease, IMAC said.

123RF Pharmac has announced its plans last month to provide wider access for the meningococcal B vaccine for infants and young adults. According to the agency and would give thousands of young people and infants protection against the disease.

In New Zealand, there are separate vaccines for group ACWY, and group B.

On March 1​, funding of Bexsero (for meningococcal B) was extended to children up to 12-months​ of age, administered as part of the childhood immunisation programme.

It is also funded for people aged 13 to 25​ entering into or in their first year of specified close-living situations, such as boarding school hostels, university halls of residence, military barracks and prisons and those currently living in such places.

An ACWY vaccine is funded for young people aged 13 to 25​, in close-living situations.

Vaccines may also be available and free for children and adults at high risk of disease due to medical conditions, or, who’ve been in close contact with someone with the disease, according to information provider Health Navigator.

Given how fast meningococcal can move, it’s “really important” to protect people through vaccination, Best said.

History in Aotearoa

During 1991-2007, a New Zealand-only strain of group B meningococcal caused an epidemic, which mainly affected Māori and Pacific tamariki under 1 and children of other ethnicities aged 1-4.

The MeNZB vaccine was introduced as a short-term measure, and offered to anyone under the age of 20 between 2004-06.

More than 1.1 million young Kiwis received the MeNZB vaccine during the immunisation programme.

In 2014, the rate of meningococcal disease was the lowest since 1990, IMAC said.

There have been isolated outbreaks since, including a “disproportionately high number” of meningococcal W cases across the Northland region in 2018.

Meningococcal B is Aotearoa’s dominant strain at present, accounting for up to 80% of cases, Best said.