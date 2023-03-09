Raw chicken for lunch not an isolated incident, Kaitaia College student says

Kaitaia College deputy head girl Bianca Walburn explained the chaos that unfolded at lunch after students were served raw chicken.

An incident where Kaitaia College students were served raw chicken for lunch was not the first of its kind, a student says.

Some students had to be hospitalised after eating the chicken and becoming ill.

Students planned to protest in the school canteen on Thursday about the issue.

Lennox Goodhue-Wikitera, a year 12 student at the college, said things had been bad since the school signed up to the free lunch scheme two years ago.

READ MORE:

* Kaitaia College students hospitalised after raw chicken served for lunch

* Free school lunches in South Canterbury popular and tasty

* Free lunches in schools remove learning barriers



“We’ve been served meatballs where the inside has been raw, and the meals we get are sometimes so bad they just go to waste because the kids can’t eat them,” Goodhue-Wikitera said.

Goodhue-Wikitera said students had lobbied for the school board to re-open their canteen, and even went as far as getting their cause highlighted on The Project in 2022, but nothing had changed.

“There had been improvement this term, until the raw chicken [on Wednesday],” he said.

“I don’t even know how it left the facility.”

Goodhue-Wikitera said there was “outrage” when the students opened up their lunches and realised the crumbed chicken was raw in the middle.

“Some kids went to the principal to tell her what had happened, and a few minutes later she came on over the intercom and told everyone to stop eating the chicken,” he said.

Lennox Goodhue-Wikitera/Supplied Raw chicken was served at Kaitaia College on Wednesday.

Goodhue-Wikitera said their school hall had to be turned into a makeshift triage area, where the students who had started to show signs of food poisoning were treated.

Since the students were left with no lunch, Goodhue-Wikitera said teachers bought food “out of their own pockets”.

He hoped the school would consider changing the provider of the free lunches, which is Bells Produce.

The comany has been approached for comment.

It addressed the situation on its Facebook page on Wednesday, apologising to the affected students and acknowledging the uncooked meat was “a concerning issue”.

Lennox Goodhue-Wikitera/Supplied Students at the college desperately want their canteen back.

On Thursday morning, Goodhue-Wikitera sent Stuff pictures of flyers they would be handing out at school, which read “we have the power”.

The students planned to protest against the inedible lunches at their school outside their canteen.

Kaiatia College was asked for additional comment on the situation, but only provided the same statement as on Wednesday, when the raw chicken was served.

“Kaitaia College is working with health authorities and the local hospital to ensure the safety of students who may have eaten raw chicken during the school’s provided lunch programme today,” the chairperson of the college’s Board of Trustees, Diane Laurenson, wrote in the statement.

Lennox Goodhue-Wikitera/Supplied It wasn’t the first time students were served raw chicken.

“Students were immediately told to stop eating the chicken provided by an external caterer, but a number of them have begun feeling ill, with some being taken to hospital for further treatment.”

Kaitaia College said it took the health and safety of all its students and staff “very seriously”.

“Once students are safe, the College will investigate how this happened,” Laurenson said.

“We apologise to parents for this, and thank them for their understanding in this matter.”

Kaitaia College is not the only educational facility to fall victim to suspect food, with Victoria University students served “lukewarm” meals while isolating in their halls of residence with Covid-19.

Supplied Students at Victoria University also have fallen victim to inedible food.

Te Puni resident Skye Wright said in 2022 there was a lack of nutritious food available.

One meal included canned mushrooms and tinned baked beans, a hash brown, and a couple of rashers of bacon.

A mother of a student at Victoria’s Boulcott Hall said her daughter had to deliver water to a friend in isolation – to drink and cook noodles for dinner.

“They have cut the menu down but it is just revolting,” the mother said.