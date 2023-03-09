Two 'tragic' whooping cough deaths lead to fears of community spread

Te Whatu Ora is calling for tamariki, their caregivers and pregnant people to be vaccinated against whooping cough, after two recent deaths. (File photo)

Two people have died from whooping cough, leading for health officials to call for people to get vaccinated.

On Thursday, Te Whatu Ora announced two “recent tragic” deaths from the highly infectious respiratory tract infection, also known as pertussis.

“Seriously low” rates of routine childhood immunisations mean tamariki are “not well protected” from whooping cough, and it is more likely to spread in the community, the statement said.

“While pertussis notifications to public health remain very low, these fatalities indicate there is most likely undetected spread occurring within the community, and we are at risk of another outbreak,” National Public Health Service clinical lead – health protection William Rainger said.

Whooping cough (or the 100-day-cough) is spread by coughing and sneezing, but people can pass on the illness from the week before their cough starts.

During an outbreak in 2017-19​, there were 4697​ cases of whooping cough in New Zealand.

Public health measures during Covid-19, including closed international borders, mask-wearing, handwashing and staying home when sick meant there were no cases through 2020 and 2021.

However, in recent months there had been a “small number of cases” detected again across the country, Rainger said.

Sungmi Kim/Stuff The highest rates of whooping cough (pertussis) occur in infants under one year of age. Vaccination against whooping cough is part of the national immunisation schedule, but rates are “seriously low”, health officials say.

Whooping cough is particularly dangerous, and potentially life-threatening, for young babies.

During the 2011-13 outbreak, 11,000​ cases of whooping cough were reported, and three​ young children died from the disease.

People should not visit pregnant women or young babies if they are unwell with any sort of respiratory (breathing) illness symptoms.

Te Whatu Ora said it was important for anyone who was pregnant to be immunised from 16 weeks (every time they are pregnant) to pass on immunity to their newborn, and that pēpi get vaccinated on time at 6 weeks of age.

Whooping cough starts like a cold with a runny nose, cough and fever. After seven–10 days the cough becomes more severe and causes coughing fits which may end with a ‘whoop’, dry retching or vomiting.

Rainger said parents should seek medical advice for their infant if they have a cough that ends with a ‘whoop’ sound or vomiting, and not wait for 10 days.

In Aotearoa, the pertussis vaccine is free from GPs, some pharmacies and Māori and Pacific immunisation providers for all children and young people 18 and under, pregnant people, adults at 45 and 65 years of age (same vaccine as the tetanus booster) and some groups at higher risk of severe illness.

It’s also recommended caregivers and those who have regular contact with babies and young children, like grandparents, also consider getting immunised.

Babies and young children are vaccinated against whooping cough at 6 weeks, 3 months and 5 months of age. Booster doses are then given at 4 and 11 years of age.

Rainger said out of respect to the whānau, no further details would be released about the two deaths.