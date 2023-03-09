Covid-19: More than one in five young people felt unsafe in their bubble

The report, by the Mental Health and Wellbeing Commission, focused on the impact Covid-19 had on people feeling safe.

More than one in five young people felt unsafe in their Covid-19 bubble, a new report has found.

The report, by Te Hiringa Mahara – Mental Health and Wellbeing Commission, focused on the impact Covid-19 had on people feeling safe and free from harm in their homes during lockdown.

Around the world, as cities went into lockdown instances of domestic and family violence increased. New Zealand was no different.

But even then experts believe the true number is still under-reported, due to limited opportunities to leave, and limited in-person contact with support workers.

Karen Orsborn​, chief executive of the Mental Health and Wellbeing Commission, said lockdowns made it harder for people at risk to seek help.

During Alert Levels 4 to 2, the number of family violence reports made to police each day ranged from 345 to 645.

In the same period in 2019, 271 to 478 reports to police were made a day.

But not only was there more violence, it was more severe, with abusers able to closely monitor their victims.

Wāhine, children, rangatahi Māori, rainbow youth and those with a disability were at particular risk of harm, and faced barriers to accessing support.

More than one in five young people participating in the study felt unsafe in their bubble at some point.

Young people identifying as rainbow, Māori, Pacific or as having a disability were even more likely to report feeling unsafe within their bubbles.

One in three (33%) rainbow young people felt unsafe in their bubble at least some of the time during lockdown, 36% had issues with family that started or worsened as a result of the pandemic, and 32% had housing or accommodation worries.

Of Māori and Pasifika young people, 29% reported being affected by family issues as a result of Covid-19.

“In addition, while the digital divide made accessing help difficult for some communities, digital technology also allowed online violence and abuse to be brought directly into people’s homes.

While social media was useful to mitigate physical isolation and enhance social connectedness, experiences of digital harm and violence skyrocketed during the lockdowns,” Orsborn said.

The increased risk of family violence was recognised and acted upon quickly by the government, Māori and community organisations and initiatives, the report said.

“Māori leadership in keeping people safe during Covid-19 was evident across a broad range of community-based organisations, including Whānau Ora providers, women’s refuges, and Māori wardens.

“However, while government and community responses were and are valuable, more should be done to empower communities, provide a range of safe accessible supports, and monitor and research family and sexual violence.”

