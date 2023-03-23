Lack of parking forces woman to cancel Starship appointments for terminally ill son

Caroline Angus said she had to cancel an appointment after spending an hour looking for a car park at Starship Hospital. (File photo)

An Auckland wāhine says she has been forced to cancel medical appointments for her terminally ill son because of a lack of available car parking at Starship Hospital.

Caroline Angus says her son Lachlan has congestive heart failure, with no successful treatment outcomes.

Angus said her son’s condition is terminal, but a heart transplant would save his life.

Lachlan suffered a heart attack at the age of 12, the day before Covid-19 arrived in Aotearoa, and has been in and out of hospital since.

READ MORE:

* Seven days and 5000 kilometres: Kiwi girl finally gets surgery on her shattered arm

* Death of 5-year-old at Starship Children's Hospital being treated as suspicious

* Auckland boy hopes for heart transplant for 13th birthday after cardiac arrest



Last week, the 15-year-old had an appointment at Starship Hospital, but his mother was forced to cancel it, after they spent an hour looking for a car park with no success, she said.

It was not the first time.

“It's really frustrating, I have never taken Lachlan in there for an appointment where we have got good news, and it just adds to the stress of it all.”

“It's just crazy, and it seems to be getting worse, and how do you find a solution to that, because it's not really anybody’s fault,” she said.

Angus said if you were able-bodied there were other options, but if not, you’re “screwed”. Lachlan can’t walk for more than few hundred meters, before he collapses.

There was limited accessible parking in the area around the hospital as well, she said.

The Botany woman said an Uber or taxi would be a $70 trip from her house.

“I can barely afford to drive there as it is, because I lost my job because I took so much time off for medical appointments.”

Taking a sick child on a bus full of people wasn’t an option, she said.

Stuff visited Starship Hospital on a random weekday to see how many a car parks were available.

A journalist spent over an hour looking, but couldn’t find a single free park that wasn’t reserved. By the time the journalist left, the car park had been closed, to all but staff.

LAWRENCE SMITH/STUFF Starship Children’s Hospital in Auckland is trying to raise $15 million to complete its 10-bed extension to PICU, the children’s intensive care unit. Video first published in April, 2021.

A Te Whatu Ora spokesperson said they were sorry to hear of the experience Angus and her son had when trying to find a parking space.

“Our Starship team worked quickly to arrange a new date this month for the appointment.

“Like many central Auckland-based organisations, parking at our Grafton site can be challenging at times.”

The spokesperson said they had 713 car parking spaces available, including 78 mobility accessible parks.

Over the last two years, Te Toka Tumai had implemented a number of improvements within mobility parking areas, working alongside CCS Disability Action to ensure its approach best supported users of those spaces, they said.

“Longer term, we are continuing to work closely with Auckland Transport to further develop sustainable options for transport to and from our sites for patients, whānau and staff.”