New Covid-19 boosters, more people can get free flu jabs: what you need to know

New Covid-19 boosters and widened free flu jab eligibility kicks in from April 1, as the system gears up for the winter months. Here’s what you need to know.

After the wettest summer on record for many Kiwis, the days are getting cooler and winter is just around the corner – bringing ills and chills with it.

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here. / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

Health officials dubbed last year’s flu season as “one of the most challenging we’ve seen in recent years”.

And, as it’s expected the health system will “continue to be under pressure” managing Covid-19 and flu hospitalisations this winter, more people will be eligible for a funded flu vaccine at a time when new Omicron boosters are being rolled out.

So what’s happening? Who’s eligible, and when?

Influenza

Flu vaccine season starts on April 1.

Flu vaccination is already free for people over 65, those with long-term conditions (like asthma and diabetes), pregnant people and those with specific mental health conditions or addiction issues.

This year, flu jabs will also be funded for children aged 6 months to 12 years​ and Māori and Pacific adults aged 55 to 64​.

The Ministry of Health said getting a flu jab annually is the best way to stop flu from spreading. About 4 out of 5​ people with flu have no symptoms, and don’t know they may be spreading the virus.

Influenza affects the whole body. Symptoms come on suddenly and can include fever, chills, muscle aches, runny nose, cough, shortness of breath, and stomach upsets.

In more severe cases, flu can mean a stay in hospital, particularly if you’re in a vulnerable group; or can be fatal. About 500 people die from the flu annually, and hundreds more need hospital care.

Most people need one vaccination each year against flu. Children aged under 9 may need one or two doses, depending on if they’ve had a flu vaccine before.

If you’re not eligible for a free flu jab, and not covered by an employer-funded programme, flu jabs can cost between $25 and $45 (depending on the vaccine and provider), the ministry says.

This year, suppliers will be making 1.8 million doses​ of flu vaccine available, Pharmac says.

Covid-19 boosters

There are also changes to the Covid-19 booster programme ahead of winter.

From March 1, the Pfizer booster was replaced with a bivalent booster, also made by Pfizer.

Bivalent vaccines include a component of the original strain of Sars-CoV-2 and an Omicron strain – in New Zealand’s case, the BA.4/5 strain​.

From March, anyone currently eligible to receive a first or second booster (who either had their last vaccine six months or more ago and whose most recent positive Covid-19 test was at least three months ago) will now be given the bivalent vaccine.

From April 1, an additional booster dose will be made available to:

anyone aged 30 and over who has completed their primary course (two doses); as long as it has been at least six months since their last Covid-19 booster or positive Covid-19 test​

who has completed their primary course (two doses); as long as it has been at least six months since their last Covid-19 booster or positive Covid-19 test​ anyone at increased risk of severe illness from Covid-19 who completed their primary course, if at least six months since their last booster or positive test.​

The Ministry of Health says those in high-risk groups include:

people aged 65 years and over

Māori and Pacific people aged 50 and over

residents of aged care and disability care facilities

severely immunocompromised people

people aged 16 and over who have a medical condition that increases the risk of severe breakthrough Covid-19 illness

people aged 16 and over who live with disability, significant or complex health needs, or multiple comorbidities.

Those aged 16 to 29, not considered at increased risk of severe illness from Covid-19, are not eligible for the new booster.

It’s possible to book either or both flu or Covid-19 vaccines now using Book My Vaccine.

You can have any Covid-19 vaccination at the same time as the flu jab – there’s no need to leave a gap.

UNSPLASH Recent widened funding for the meningococcal B vaccine has seen a change to the country’s childhood immunisation schedule.

Childhood immunisations

Following a recent measles case and two deaths from whooping cough, health officials are also advising people to make sure they’re up to date with the range of routine immunisations offered in Aotearoa, as rates are “seriously low”.

The eligibility criteria for the meningococcal B (Bexsero) vaccine also widened on March 1, for children up to 12 months of age – administered as part of the childhood immunisation schedule.

From March, it is also funded for people aged 13 to 25 who are entering into, or in their first year of specified close-living situations.

Te Whatu Ora (Health New Zealand) has also been proactively contacting people born between 1989 and 2004, who may not have received both doses of MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine, to promote uptake.