Covid-19: 11,171 cases reported in the past seven days, 200 in hospital

The Ministry of Health issued the update on the country’s Covid-19 situation at 1pm.

There have been 11,171​ new cases of Covid-19 reported in the past week, officials say.

The Ministry of Health put out the latest data, covering the period from Monday, March 13 to Sunday, March 19, on Monday afternoon.

The rolling seven-day average of new cases is 1593​, down slightly from 1644​ this time last week.

As of midnight on Sunday, there were 200​ people in hospital with Covid-19, up from 190​ on the same time the week prior.

Eight people are in an intensive care or high dependency unit.

The ministry reported 24​ deaths in the past seven days.

Three people were aged in their 60s, five were in their 70s, nine were in their 80s and seven were aged over 90. Thirteen were women, and 11 were men.

Of the 11,171 new cases reported, 4630​ (41%) were reinfections. Of these, 226​ were in people who reported having Covid-19 in the 90 days prior.

Canterbury saw the highest number of new reported cases in the past week: 1978​.

This was followed by 1306​ cases reported in Waitematā (north and west Auckland); and 1219​ in the Southern district.

The most recent genomics surveillance data from the Institute of Environmental Science and Research (ESR) showed the XBB variant was becoming more common in Aotearoa, now making up 36%​ of all cases.

XBB has been growing because of a specific variant, called XBB.1.5, responsible for 22% of all cases. This matched the growth of XBB in other countries, ESR’s report, released on Friday, stated.

The CH.1.1 variant (a derivative of BA.2.75) is the most common, accounting for approximately 42%​ of cases, it said.