Doctor 'stalked' by patient she had relationship with, medical colleague says

The colleague of a female Auckland doctor who had a sexual relationship with a patient, said the patient “stalked” and “pursued” the doctor, a tribunal heard.

The woman, identified only as Dr G, is appearing before the Health Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal in Auckland this week, facing a charge brought by the Medical Council.

On Monday, the tribunal heard how Dr G entered a friendship, and then a sexual relationship, with a man known as Mr D in 2019. The following year the man moved into her home.

Throughout this time, Mr D continued to be Dr G’s patient. She continued to prescribe him medication, with a high risk of addiction or abuse, including opioids, the tribunal heard.

The doctor’s colleague, who can’t be identified, said the doctor was “beguiled” into the relationship.

He “stalked” her, she said.

The tribunal previously heard how the doctor's sister said the man bombarded her with texts and love letters.

Mr D would also wait outside the clinic for the doctor, the colleague said.

The colleague also said Dr G had been in a vulnerable state.

Earlier in the day, a witness called by the defence gave evidence to Dr G’s health, however the details of what was said were suppressed.

The colleague said Dr G had spent significant amounts of money on the man, including paying for multiple dental implants.

Mr D’s conduct was manipulative and financially coercive, she said.

Dr G was an “asset”, it would be a “loss” to the profession if she could no longer practise, she said.

Kathryn George/Stuff Adam Holloway, Dr G’s lawyer, said, the doctor knew she had made “grievous errors”.

Adam Holloway​, Dr G’s lawyer, said the doctor knew she made a “grievous error”.

The charge also alleged Dr G prescribed medication in Mr D’s name, that she intended to use, or did use herself.

Dr G denied this aspect of the charge.

Holloway said Dr G’s health in past had caused her to misuse medicine but since the previous tribunal she had been closely monitored for any similar misuse, without incident.

In 2018, she was found guilty of professional misconduct for prescribing to herself and to family members, but using the medication herself.

As a result she was subject to restrictions including regular hair tests, for drugs.

The hearing continues.