Crate Day a 'public health concern' as Waikato ED numbers double

Participants of Crate Day drink one crate of beer, with twelve 745ml bottles of beer, on the first Saturday of December.

Twice as many drunk young adults are turning up at Waikato emergency departments on unofficial beer drinking holiday Crate Day.

It was alcohol-consuming males who were two times as likely to require emergency department care on a Crate Day weekend, a study has found.

Crate Day was started by The Rock radio station in 2009, and its participants drink one crate of beer – with twelve 745ml bottles of beer – on the first Saturday of December each year.

The study – by Ishani Soysa, Alexander Brebner, Dyfed Thomas and Elizabeth Becker – labelled the holiday a “public health concern” and said it could cause harm by taking up scare health resources and delaying other patients’ care.

Dominico Zapata/Stuff Men made up two thirds of the drunk people in Waikato emergency departments on any given weekend.

It looked at alcohol-related presentations to emergency departments on Crate Day and the weekends before and after across the Waikato health region from 2019 and 2020 pooled data.

It said the “vast majority” of those were due to acute intoxication.

Data showed alcohol played a role in 6.5% of presentations to the five emergency departments in the region, equating to 100 patients, on Crate Day weekends.

Of those, 72% were male and 36% were Māori.

“This raised the possibility that the social practice of Crate Day may be more integrated into non-Māori, mainly New Zealand European, culture,” the study said.

Twice as many 20 to 34-year-olds were admitted for alcohol related conditions on Crate Day weekends compared to other weekends.

Stuff Police and a local board joined forces to ban Crate Day on Auckland beaches in 2018.

The alcohol related presentations were 72% more common between the hours of 5pm and 3am on the holiday weekend.

The study also found people of medium and high deprivation were at an increased risk of requiring emergency department care on Crate Day.

“New Zealand has a liberal alcohol consumption culture, where drinking is deeply ingrained in social norms and binge-drinking is commonplace, especially amongst youths,” it said.

“It is no surprise that alcohol-related harm places a significant burden on New Zealand EDs.”

It said alcohol was the most common contributing factor in aggressive behaviour towards emergency department staff, and intoxicated patients drew resources away from other patients.

Booze also caused a myriad of other issues, including crashes, self-inflicted injuries, alcoholic liver cirrhosis, colorectal and breast cancer, alcohol use disorder, foetal alcohol spectrum disorder, depression, and domestic violence.

Stuff Crate Day havoc at Manly Beach, North Auckland in 2014.

This was estimated to cost New Zealand $5.3 billion each year.

The study concluded there was significant need for public health interventions aimed to reduce alcohol-related harm presenting to emergency departments and generally.

Interventions would need to target deep structural issues, like engrained cultural norms, it said.

“Possible interventions include tightening restrictions on advertising and promotion, alcohol regulations, and changing the drinking context using community-based solutions.

“In addition, the information can support ED workload planning across the five hospitals in Waikato and provides evidence that may inform alcohol health promotion, licensing and policy decisions.”