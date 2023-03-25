By the numbers: Three years since Aotearoa's first Covid-19 lockdown

March 25 marks the third anniversary of New Zealand moving into its first Covid-19 lockdown. These numbers break down some of what has happened since.

At 11.59pm on March 25, 2020​, New Zealand shut down.

The nation went into self-isolation, moving into an alert level 4 lockdown for the first time in a bid to keep a virus from spreading.

Here’s a by-the-numbers breakdown of how the Covid-19 pandemic has played out in New Zealand since.

READ MORE:

* The strongest evidence yet that Covid came from an animal

* After close to 1000 days, Hong Kong ends one of the world's last mask mandates

* Tokelau, the tiny Pacific nation still closed after 3 years in Covid quarantine



315​

How many Covid-19 cases had been recorded in New Zealand as of March 25, 2020, when the country went into lockdown.

2,250,952​

The total number of Covid-19 cases reported in Aotearoa, as of midnight on Sunday, March 19, 2023​ – the most recent data published by the Ministry of Health.

LAWRENCE SMITH/JASON DORDAY Stuff.co.nz Auckland became a ghost town during the level 4 lockdown, with deserted streets, motorways and beaches. (Video first published in March 2020)

5 million​

Covid-19 modeller, Professor Michael Plank says models indicate there may have been as many as 5 million Covid-19 infections in Aotearoa to date, as a “very ballpark” figure.

Plank says the true number of infections may be 2–3 times higher than the reported case number.

It’s important to note this is total infections, not the number of individuals infected. Some will have had it more than once, and some may not have had Covid-19 at all.

33​

All of New Zealand spent 33 days in the first level 4 lockdown, before moving to alert level 3 at 11.59pm on April 27, 2020,​ the Unite Against Covid-19 website states.

After a further 16​ days in level 3, all of New Zealand moved to alert level 2 at 11.59pm May 13​ – totalling 49​ full days in lockdown the first time around.

David White/Stuff New Zealand moved up and down in alert levels right throughout 2020 and 2021, with Aucklanders spending the most time in either an alert level 3 or 4 lockdown.

49​

The number of days New Zealand spent in a State of National Emergency in 2020 due to Covid-19.

The state of national emergency – only the second ever in New Zealand history – was in force between 12.21pm on March 25​ and 12.21pm on May 13​.

It was extended seven times​, Unite Against Covid-19’s resource shows.

70​

The total number of days all of New Zealand spent in either an alert level 3 or 4 lockdown, between the 2020 and 2021 outbreaks.

After the 2020 lockdown, more than a year went by before all of New Zealand entered an alert level 4 lockdown again: at 11.59pm on August 17, 2021​, after an Auckland man tested positive in the first community case in almost six months.

Aotearoa was in level 4 until 11.59pm on August 31​, before all parts of the country (south of Auckland) then later moved from level 3 to level 2 at 11.59pm on September 7, 2021​.

185​

The number of days those living in Tāmaki Makaurau (Auckland) spent in either an alert level 3 or 4 lockdown between 2020 and 2021 (including when they were locked down with the rest of the country).

Following the first nationwide lockdown, people in Auckland spent 19 days at alert level 3 in August 2020.

Aucklanders then had two shorter stints of three​ and seven​ days in level 3 in February and March 2021, respectively; and a lengthy 107​ full days in levels 4 and different stages of level 3 between August 18 and December 2, 2021​, when the alert level system ultimately was scrapped.

2586​

The number of deaths attributed to Covid-19 since the pandemic began, as of March 20, 2023: either with the virus as the underlying cause of death, or a contributory factor.

26,564​

The number of people who have been hospitalised for Covid-19 since the pandemic began, as of Sunday.

Of these, 720​ have required treatment in an intensive care unit.

11,994,798​

Nearly 12​ million doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered across Aotearoa, as of midnight on March 21 – the most recent weekly data published by the Ministry of Health.

Aotearoa’s first batch of Covid-19 vaccines were given in February 2021, just shy of a year after our first case was reported.

89.3%​

The percentage of Kiwis of the age of 12 who have completed their primary course (two doses) of Covid-19 vaccines.

676 million​

The total number of Covid-19 cases reported globally as of Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University.