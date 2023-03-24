How mental health advocate Sir John Kirwan is helping tamariki skill up for life

Sir John Kirwan says mental health can be a dark place, so "you don't need your spaces being as dark". (First published 01/07/22)

Sir John Kirwan may have shone a light onto mental health for most of his adult life, but five years ago, he decided he hadn’t done enough.

The former All Black – a New Zealander of the Year 2023 nominee – said he “woke up one day and felt like I’d failed”.

“I was the face of mental health and I had been doing all this work, but the stats were going the wrong way,” Kirwan said.

Kirwan was referring to the number of suicides in New Zealand, which increased from 504 in 2009 to 643 in 2018.

READ MORE:

* Rising anxiety from Covid-19 fuels lift in boxing gym referrals

* Ex All Black Sir John Kirwan reconnects with his past in new travel documentary, JK's Japan

* Kirwan wants to provide a stumble-free path



However, these rates have decreased in recent years, with 538 recorded in the 2021/2022 financial year.

Kirwan decided he needed to create an educational tool to give our tamariki the skills to “cope in this modern world”.

And so Mitey was born – a set of preventative tools sprinkled throughout the New Zealand school curriculum, created alongside the University of Auckland, teachers and health professionals across the country.

Supplied Last year, Sir John Kirwan drove across the country to raise money for his Mitey programme.

“We believe that everyone has mental health, just as they have physical health,” Kirwan said.

”You make choices about your physical health, and you look after it. This should apply to your mental health too.”

When a school signs up to the Mitey programme, it is provided with a dedicated coach to help implement its Mitey plan.

Although the plans differ from school to school, the core message stays the same: cultivating good mental health in young people allows them to deal with life’s ups and downs, as well as understanding their own emotions and being able to identify them in others.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Five years ago, Sir John Kirwan woke up and decided he hadn’t done enough for mental health.

Kirwan originally thought Mitey would be a better fit for secondary school students, but teachers told him kids needed tools before they started secondary school, so they were better equipped to handle that stage of life.

Mitey is now offered to pupils from year 1 to 8 at 120 schools across Auckland, Taranaki and Southland, with plans to expand further.

It was this work that gained Kirwan his nomination for New Zealander of the Year.

Kirwan said the nomination made him feel “embarrassed, but humbled” believing “other people deserve it more than me”.

Supplied Sir John Kirwan is nominated for New Zealander of the Year alongside Black Fern Ruby Tui.

“It’s an incredible line-up, and I’m honoured just to be nominated,” he said.

Nominated alongside Kirwan are The Topp Twins, Black Fern Ruby Tui and Professor Rangi Mātāmua, marking the first time judges have opted for more than three finalists.

The winner will be announced on March 30.