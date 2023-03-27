Life for 'forgotten' long Covid sufferers like 'Groundhog Day'

Daniel Freeman, 43, would love never to have to think or talk about long Covid again. But nine months on from contracting the virus, it remains his life “24/7”.

For months, Daniel Freeman left his daily calendar on June 1, 2022, because, as far as he’s concerned, “life sort of stopped that day”: the day he first felt sick with Covid-19.

Ten months on, the 43-year-old Christchurch man’s life has been flipped on its head.

The weekend marked three years since Aotearoa entered its first unprecedented lockdown, to help break the chain of transmission of Covid-19.

More than 2.25 million cases have now been reported. Borders have reopened, mandates scrapped and lockdown is a memory, but for the unknown number of “forgotten” Kiwis living with long Covid, ‘moving on’ looks totally different.

When he got Covid-19, Freeman owned his first home and was working in the “best job”, as an ophthalmic technician.

Covid hit him “really hard”: Freeman had “horrific” fatigue and a sluggishness he equates with feeling “drugged or drunk”.

That feeling never left, he says.

Initially, Freeman tried to go back to work and lasted half a day.

Seven weeks later – feeling like “my whole body was falling apart” – Freeman stopped working. It wasn’t a conscious decision: he tried to show up each day, until one day he couldn’t.

To be “forced” out by his brain and body “not co-operating” was “really heartbreaking”.

Unable to work, Freeman says he had to sell his home and move in with his parents.

“I’m contemplating now if I should sell my car to free up some money.

“It’s just so frustrating. My parents, in their 70s, have to do things to help me. I feel horrible, it feels like it should be the other way.”

Each day he wakes up and gauges how he feels: whether he’ll be safe to leave the house on his own; or safe to drive; whether he has the energy to shower, get dressed and walk his dog.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Freeman with dog Charlie. He says he is incredibly lucky to have the support of his whānau and friends through his long Covid.

Sometimes he’s up for a phone call or visit from friends, on others all he can do is rest, he says.

“It really is like Groundhog Day. The day of the week doesn’t matter any more, it’s all the same.”

And each night he goes to sleep wondering if tomorrow will be the day he starts to make an improvement.

Physical impacts aside, Freeman says one of the hardest things is feeling dismissed.

Long Covid is relatively new, not very well understood, and a “massive part of society doesn’t even believe you’re sick” – which is especially difficult to grapple with as the world is “moving on”.

He thinks of it like this: People are waiting at a train station. Over time, trains arrive, people get on and they depart. Eventually, everyone else has left the station – they’ve “left and moved on”.

“I’m sitting there, and my train’s not coming. We’re still waiting.”

Freeman would “love to never think about [long Covid], or talk about it, but right now it’s my life 24/7.

“If I don’t talk about it, we’re just left to rot.”

Cellular immunologist Dr Anna Brooks, principal investigator for Post-Viral Research Aotearoa, says people with long Covid feel “forgotten in every way”.

Even the extent of the issue is unclear – it’s thought about 1 in 10 people who get Covid-19 experience long Covid symptoms – as “there’s no counting going on”.

Despite the “enormous” economic and human cost of post-viral conditions such as long Covid and myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome, research and funding lag “drastically behind” what is needed to advance understanding and find solutions, the research group says.

David White/Stuff Dr Anna Brooks, cellular immunologist at the University of Auckland, says there’s “no counting” of people with long Covid going on, and many feel “forgotten”. ​​​​​

Brooks says there’s an element of “dodgeball tactics” at play: because we don’t know how many long Covid cases there are, “therefore we can’t act”.

That New Zealand is “pedestalled as the country that nailed Covid” frustrates the long Covid community, “because it doesn’t transfer to the experience of those still impacted by the virus”, she says.

Brooks says our landscape does look “far better” than other countries, and Aotearoa’s strategy likely limited the burden of long Covid – but the impact on those suffering remains.

And the community is growing: so long as we're seeing infections, there’s the potential people will develop long Covid, she says.

“That’s what’s really difficult. Everyone wants to move on. [Covid] is a stain on our history, but it’s not history yet”.

Last August, the Ministry of Health announced clinical codes had been developed to enable tracking of long Covid.

Martin Chadwick​, the ministry's chief allied health professions officer​, says it “expects to begin reporting” on long Covid “later in 2023”, once there is “regular use” of these codes.

Chadwick says the ministry – which established a Long Covid work programme – “continues to assess the impact of long Covid via funded research” and data through the clinical codes, enabling a clearer understanding “over time”.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images It’s unclear what proportion of people who get Covid-19 will develop long Covid (ongoing symptoms that continue 12 weeks or more after infection) but Brooks says it’s thought to be about 1 in 10.

In September, it released the first guidelines for health professionals, individuals and those caring for people with long Covid, which were updated in December.​

As there is “no known cure” for long Covid, the guidelines focus on identification, assessment, diagnosis, interventions, supports and care pathways for rehabilitation, Chadwick says.

In October, it funded two long Covid studies: a Waikato hospital-cohort study; and establishing a long Covid registry, to estimate the condition’s “clinical, quality of life, and economic impacts”.

The registry, which those working on it hope will be released mid-year, will allow people to self-report their long Covid status; as well as lifestyle factors, medical and vaccination history and symptoms: making it “more comprehensive than a clinical registry”, lead investigator Professor Paula Lorgelly​ says.

“We know long Covid has variable symptoms, outcomes, and [duration], but until we start quantifying all those individual stories, we’re never going to understand.”

The ministry also funded the ’Impacts of Covid-19 in Aotearoa’ study, which aimed to understand the “short and longer-term impacts” of Covid on individuals and their whānau: with a focus on Māori, Pacific people, people with disabilities and those who contracted Covid-19 through work.