'Sad and tragic case': Doctor who dated patient has registration cancelled

An Auckland doctor who entered a sexual relationship with a “vulnerable” patient, has had her registration cancelled by the health watchdog.

The woman, identified only as Dr G, appeared before the Health Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal in Auckland this week, facing a charge brought by the Medical Council.

On Monday, the tribunal heard how Dr G entered a friendship, and then a sexual relationship, with a man known as Mr D in 2019. The following year the man moved into her home.

Throughout this time, Mr D continued to be Dr G’s patient. She continued to prescribe him medication, with a high risk of addiction or abuse, including opioids, the tribunal heard.

The charge also alleged Dr G prescribed medication in Mr D’s name, that she intended to use, or did use, herself.

The doctor denied this aspect of the charge.

Lawyer Anita Miller​, for the Professional Conduct Committee (PCC), said there was “zero tolerance” for a relationship between doctor and patient.

“There is possibly no more serious misconduct than one of a sexual relationship with a current patient,” she said.

Due to his medical history, Mr D was “inherently vulnerable” and this information was available to Dr G, because she was his GP, Miller said.

Miller said Dr G had the “professional and ethical” responsibility not to enter a relationship with a patient.

Adam Holloway​, Dr G’s lawyer said this was “sad and tragic case”.

”[Dr G’s] health problems never fully resolved, and... she sought solace in a relationship with a man who was her patient.”

But, Holloway said the PCC failed to show any substantial reasons to suspect the doctor was diverting medication.

“[Dr G] knows that she will be penalised for the mistakes she has made. She should not be penalised for things she has not done,” he said.

On Wednesday, the tribunal found it was likely Dr G prescribed Mr D sumatriptan, a medication used to treat migraines, for her own use.

However, they were not satisfied this was the case with any other medications alleged.

The tribunal established all aspects of the charge, and the doctor’s registration was cancelled.

She could reapply for registration 12-months after the written decision was released.

Dr G must also undergo a psychiatric assessment before she could practise again.

Cost of approximately $81,000 was ordered to be paid by the doctor for the trial.