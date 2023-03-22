Fungi and mould found in Waikato Hospital ED after leak

A cut pipe was behind the Waikato Hospital ED leak, a spokesperson said, and permanent repairs could take weeks (file photo).

Fungi and mould has been found in the air at Waikato Hospital’s emergency department after a leak.

A “small area” was cordoned off on Friday March 11 after staff noticed a dampness in the floors and walls, a Te Whatu Ora spokesperson said.

The cut pipe was identified and temporarily repaired, but a permanent fix was likely to take 10 weeks.

Air sampling has since shown the presence of mould and fungi, the spokesperson said.

“But fortunately this did not include indications of stachybotrys (black mould).”

The wall and floor panels affected by the leak had been removed and a temporary fix remained in place so there was no visible dampness.

“Work on a permanent fix is underway,” the spokesperson said.

The pipe was difficult to access and the repair was estimated to take around 10 weeks.

Liquid testing results were expected later this week.

A Te Whatu Ora spokesperson previously said healthcare workers in this area wore N95 masks as part of Covid-19 prevention control.

This meant there was minimal risk to staff from any potential exposure to micro-organisms.