'Sharp' increase in syphilis cases sparks call for people to test, practice safe sex

Syphilis infections have been rising globally, including in New Zealand, prompting warnings from health officials that people should be aware there’s an ‘increased risk of infection’ during sex.

There was a 41%​ increase in cases of syphilis in Aotearoa in the second half of last year, sparking concern about the potential life-threatening impact on unborn babies.

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Health and Institute of Environmental Science and Research (ESR) put out a call for people to take steps to protect themselves and others from syphilis – including pregnant people and their partners.

New ESR data (not yet formally published) showed syphilis cases rose from 99​ in the first quarter of 2022, to 140​ in the fourth quarter, after a “steady decline” in cases in 2019​, they said.

Syphilis is a sexually transmitted infection which, if untreated, can affect the brain and other organs. In pregnancy, it can lead to stillbirths, congenital abnormalities, and severe illness in babies.

There were 487​ cases of infectious syphilis in 2022, with the majority (289​) reported in the second half of the year – compared to 449​ cases in 2021, ESR said.

Auckland (309​ cases), Waikato (55​), and Wellington (35​) account for the majority of notified cases.

Manatū Hauora’s director of public health Dr Nicholas Jones​ said syphilis infections have been rising globally, and in Aotearoa, and people need to be aware “there is increased risk of infection during sex, and consequences can be serious”.

Early symptoms of non-congenital syphilis include a sore or ulcer (a chancre) at the site of infection – usually the genitals, anus or mouth.

Dominico Zapata/Stuff Waikato DHB sexual health doctor Jane Morgan talks about working in Hamilton's sexual health clinic.

Later symptoms can include rashes, sometimes with spots on the palms of the hands and soles of the feet, swollen lymph glands, fever, headaches, tiredness, and warty growths in skin folds.

Many with syphilis do not have any symptoms, or only minor symptoms that may go unnoticed, Jones said.

Syphilis is preventable through practising safe sex, such as using a condom or oral dam, and having regular STI check-ups, Jones said. It can be detected through a blood test, and treated with antibiotics.

Testing for syphilis in the first trimester of pregnancy should be a part of routine antenatal care for all pregnant women in New Zealand, they said.

Pregnant people who are unsure if they have been tested, or have concerns about STIs, can ask for a syphilis blood test at any time.

Dr Julia Scott​, public health physician at ESR, said there had been a “sharp” increase in cases reported since the second half of 2022.

Stuff The Ministry of Health and ESR said the data showed the rise in cases late last year were largely in men: with men who have sex with men recording an 81% increase between the first and fourth quarters of the year.

In Aotearoa, the number of cases of syphilis identified in pregnancy and in babies remains higher than “it should be”: with six​ cases of congenital syphilis reported in 2022.

Māori and Pacific people were “disproportionately” represented in syphilis cases during pregnancy, and congenital syphilis.

Scott said congenital syphilis is completely preventable, “and our aim should be zero cases”.

ESR’s data showed the rise in cases in late 2022 was largely among men, with men who have sex with men recording an 81%​ increase between the first (January 1–March 31) and fourth quarters (October 1–December 31).

There was also a spike in cases among men who have sex with women: with a 76%​ increase seen between the first and fourth quarters of the year.

The Ministry of Health said eliminating syphilis is one of the key aims of the Syphilis Action Plan.

Other goals include arresting the recent increases, eliminating ethnic inequities, and reducing suffering and poor health outcomes for people infected with syphilis, it said.