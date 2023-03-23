Rangatahi voices hoped to guide decisions on youth wellbeing

A new report on youth wellbeing is hoped to challenge decision-makers and raise rangatahi voices. (File photo)

Young people have given feedback on how to improve mental health and wellbeing for a project that seeks to elevate rangatahi voices.

More than 140 students, between the ages of 8 and 18, from across Murihiku Southland were interviewed for a report entitled ‘I Feel Really Good When...’ – Strengthening youth mental health and wellbeing in Murihuku Southland.

The report said four main themes arose from the students; the need for a larger diversity of people in leadership roles, needing safe spaces, more exposure to new ideas and opportunities, and to be heard and empowered in their communities.

Te Rourou developmental evaluator Sharon Reece said the report’s goal was to amplify the voices of rangatahi and encourage the wider community to let young people lead the way.

“The rangatahi we work with have proven that they are extremely capable at determining what they need to thrive,” Reece said.

“We know that our young people can identify and articulate the struggles they face, and they are invested in creating positive futures.

Kathryn George/Stuff Rangatahi want more support with their mental health and wellbeing, a report shows.

“Now it’s time to listen to them, learn from them, and to be reactive in our decision-making.”

The report was facilitated by Massey University’s Toi Āria: Design for Public Good, and commissioned by Te Rourou, Vodafone Aotearoa Foundation in partnership with Invercargill Licensing Trust Foundation and Community Trust South.

It was the second phase of research from Te Rourou’s Invercargill initiative, stemming from the report Thriving in Murihiku – Rangatahi engagement, which showed rangatahi in the region wanted more support with their mental health and wellbeing.

123rf The report its hoped to help decision-makers create better policies to support rangatahi. (File photo)

As a result, researchers visited 10 schools throughout Southland holding wānanga to discuss the factors which affect their wellbeing, and their needs and preferences when it comes to mental health and wellbeing support.

The report was hoped to better inform funding decisions for its funding partners, and influence the wider community, and decision-making for schools and policymakers.

While the report identifies Southland-specific factors, it also captured a wider collective youth voice which the partners hoped would have a national reach, Reece said.

“As the insights came together, we could all see the possibilities to replicate this throughout the country, with the potential to develop community-led responses, based on community need.

“Te Rourou is actively committed to rangatahi voices being central to our decision-making, we can only reiterate how important that is, and this report will support us in that journey.”

The report’s recommendations include subsiding transport provisions for better access to counselling, implementing new spaces and places, and to support youth-led initiatives in the community.