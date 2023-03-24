Health advice scrubbed due to anti-trans pressure

After the change was revealed, one anti-trans activist said more than 50 people had emailed the ministry to get it to remove the line. (File photo)

Transgender health advice on the Ministry of Health website was "no doubt true" but removed "in the hopes it creates fewer queries", official correspondence reveals.

Pressure from anti-transgender activists led the Ministry of Health to remove health advice regarding puberty blockers from its website in September.

While the ministry previously told media it had made the changes because it didn't want to provide specific clinical advice, correspondence released under the Official Information Act shows the webpage was actually edited "in the hopes it creates fewer queries" from anti-trans campaigners.

At issue was a line stating that puberty blockers "are a safe and fully reversible medicine". The senior advisor who asked for it to be edited said "the statement is no doubt true", but that some people disagreed with it.

After the change was revealed, one anti-trans activist said more than 50 people had emailed the ministry to get it to remove the line. A group opposed to the use of puberty blockers also said the change came after "a couple of years of dozens of people emailing" the ministry.

A spokesperson for the ministry didn't answer a question about whether it had bowed to anti-trans pressure. The Minister of Health, Ayesha Verrall, didn't respond to a request for comment.

Puberty blockers were pioneered to address a condition called precocious puberty, in which children start to undergo puberty too early. Since the late 1990s, they have also been used to help children questioning their gender identity delay the onset of puberty. This gives them time to decide whether to continue transitioning – at which stage partially irreversible treatments like hormonal care may begin – or to go through puberty.

The vice president of Professional Association of Transgender Health Aotearoa (PATHA) told Stuff in September that puberty blockers are only started after careful consideration with the involvement of youth, their families and their clinical teams.

In 2021, in response to a court decision in the United Kingdom that barred transgender youth from access to puberty blockers without a court order, experts from the World Professional Association for Transgender Health penned an editorial in the International Journal of Transgender Health explaining the importance of the medicine.

"Starting with hormone blockers such as Gonadotropin Hormone Releasing agonists (GnRHa), whose effects on pubertal development are considered reversible according to the current literature, young people are provided with ample time to explore their gender. If desired, this can be followed by a reversion to their birth assigned gender role," they wrote.

"Whereas for those who wish to continue with their physical transition and who have been carefully evaluated by qualified clinicians, partially reversible hormonal therapy, and finally irreversible surgeries are options; it is not the case that one stage invariably leads to the next.

"It is important to realise that allowing puberty to progress in adolescents who experience gender incongruence is not a neutral act and may have lifelong harmful effects for a transgender young person such as stigmatisation, personal physical discomfort, difficulty with sexual function, and difficulty with social integration."

Treatment of transgender youth with puberty blockers is supported in New Zealand by PATHA and the Royal New Zealand College of GPs and overseas by the Royal Australian College of GPs, the Royal Australasian College of Physicians, the American Medical Association, the American Psychological Association, the American Academy of Pediatrics, the Endocrine Society and the British Medical Association, among others.

Some medical professionals do oppose the use of puberty blockers.

Public health researcher Sarah Donovan from the University of Otago argued last year, prior to the removal of the sentence on the webpage, that the New Zealand position was "out of step" with developments in a handful of other countries, including the United Kingdom. In the UK, a review of gender affirming care was critical of the use of puberty blockers and other treatments.

PATHA's guidelines acknowledge prolonged use of puberty blockers may have effects on bone density and development but offer ways to manage this risk. Side effects are common in an array of other medications that aren't used to treat transgender people as well.

Puberty blockers have also come under attack from non-professionals, including Republican politicians in the United States who have passed legislation which would remove transgender youth from their parents' care if they are given puberty blockers.

The use of puberty blockers is associated with lower rates of depression, anxiety and suicidality in young people between six and 18 months after starting treatment.

This is significant because transgender youth are disproportionately likely to face mental health issues, with more than half saying they had seriously thought about suicide in the past year, in a recent survey.

The Ministry of Health spokesperson didn't say whether the ministry still believed puberty blockers were safe and fully reversible. They said the ministry had conducted an evidence brief on the issue which is due to be released in May.

"That aside, it is important to note that any medical intervention carries a balance of benefit and risk that needs to be considered in context by the person in partnership with their health professional," the spokesperson said.

"Anyone considering gender-affirming intervention for themselves or others should seek advice and guidance from a health professional."

In September, after the webpage's alterations were noticed, the ministry told Stuff that it still endorsed the guidelines from PATHA, which state: "Puberty blockers are considered to be fully reversible and allow the adolescent time prior to making a decision on starting hormone therapy".

However, the ministry told Newsroom on Tuesday that it "has not gone through any formal process to review or endorse the PATHA guidelines". A spokesperson was unable to explain the contradiction between the two statements.