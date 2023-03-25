Case of deadly fungus Candida auris detected in New Zealand after rising numbers overseas

Candida auris infections are most likely to occur in residential homes or hospitals. (File photo)

A deadly fungus, with rising numbers in the United States, has been detected in New Zealand, the Ministry of Health said.

“We are aware of a rising number of cases of Candida auris overseas, including in the United States, and are monitoring the situation closely.”

The New Zealand case was acquired overseas, the Ministry of Health said.

Infections from the fungus occur mainly in patients who have spent a long time in aged residential homes or hospitals and have invasive medical devices entering their body such as intravenous lines, urinary catheters, or have previously received some antibiotics or other anti-fungal medicines.

Hospitals in New Zealand have good infection prevention and control measures in place to minimise spread, including guidelines for healthcare workers on preventing infections when inserting medical devices, the ministry said.

Symptoms of Candida auris vary depending on the infected part of the body, but common signs include a persistent fever and chills.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the fungus presents a “serious global health threat” as it is often multi-drug resistant.

Candida auris infections have been reported in over 30 countries, the CDC said.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention/Handout This image depicts a strain of Candida auris cultured in a petri dish at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC said it is difficult to identify with standard laboratory methods and it can be misidentified which can lead to inappropriate management.

The centre said the fungus has caused outbreaks in healthcare settings.

If you or a whānau member has recently spent time in a hospital overseas and have any of these symptoms, contact your doctor or your iwi health provider, or call Healthline on 0800 611 116 for free advice.

If you or anyone in your whānau is seriously ill, call 111 for emergency help.