Candida auris: What you need to know about the deadly fungus

Officials have advised of one case of Candida auris (C. auris) in Aotearoa, acquired overseas. Here’s what you need to know about the fungus being seen in rising cases overseas.

Candida auris​, an emerging fungus that poses a “serious global health threat”, has arrived in Aotearoa.

On Saturday, the Ministry of Health advised one case of Candida auris (C. auris) – which spread at an “alarming rate” in United States’ healthcare facilities in 2020-21​ – had recently been detected in Aotearoa.

Officials say there’s “no elevated risk to the public”, as the case (acquired overseas) was transferred from an overseas hospital to a New Zealand hospital, and not exposed to the community.

But what is it? Where did it come from. And how worried should we be?

What is it?

Candida auris is a yeast – a type of fungus – belonging to the Candida genus.

It’s a relative of the very common Candida albicans​, which causes vaginal thrush and nappy rash, Kurt Krause said, an infectious diseases expert and University of Otago Professor of Biochemistry.

Most of the time, Candida yeasts live on our skin without causing issue. But it can cause infections if we’re unwell, or if they get into the wrong place, such as the bloodstream or lungs.

C. auris was first discovered in 2009​, in the ear canal of a patient in a Japanese hospital, a journal article published in March states.

This inspired its name: auris is Latin for ear.

Since, C. auris has been detected in dozens of countries on all continents, except Antarctica.

Retrospective reviews have found the earliest known strain of C. auris dates back to 1996​, in South Korea, the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says.

What type of illness does it cause?

Generally speaking, Candida auris is not a threat to healthy people, the CDC says.

However, people who are very sick, or who have long or frequent stays in health care facilities or a weakened immune system are at increased risk of acquiring C. auris.

People with invasive medical devices, such as catheters, breathing tubes and feeding tubes are also more vulnerable, UC Davis Health says.

In these people, an invasive infection – for example, an infection that affects the bloodstream, heart or brain – can be “awfully serious”, Krause says.

Infections have been found in patients of all ages, from preterm infants to the elderly.

Most C. auris infections can be treated using a class of antifungal drugs, called echinocandins​.

More than 1 in 3 patients with invasive C. auris infection die, the CDC says. Many of these people had other serious illnesses that also increased their risk of death, the agency says.

Why is it a problem?

Experts are worried about C. auris for a few reasons.

Firstly, it causes serious infection, and can spread “easily” in hospitals and nursing homes – through contact with affected patients and contaminated surfaces or equipment – as C. auris can live on surfaces for several weeks.

Supplied University of Otago Professor Kurt Krause, who was an infectious diseases physician in the United States, says there are reasons to be concerned about C. auris, but it’s “very unlikely” it will cause a pandemic.

The timing of an increase of cases in the United States suggest C. auris spread may have worsened due to the strain and overcrowding of public health systems during the Covid-19 pandemic, the CDC says.

It’s thought that Covid-19 likely increases the risk for fungal infections because of its effect on the immune system, and because treatments (like steroids and other drugs) can weaken the body’s defences against fungi.

Secondly, it’s often drug-resistant: Antifungal medicines commonly used to treat Candida infections often don’t work for C. auris.

Some strains have been highly resistant to all three main classes of antifungal medicines, making it more difficult to treat, Krause says.

Candida auris can also be difficult to identify, and misidentified as other types of fungi.

And it’s becoming more common. It has spread quickly, in 2021​ cases reported by healthcare facilities in the United States increased by 95%.​

The CDC in 2019​ deemed C. auris as an “urgent” antimicrobial resistance threat for these reasons.

How worried do we need to be?

Krause said we’re likely not looking down the barrel of a ‘The Last Of Us’-style fungal pandemic for a critical reason: Candida auris doesn’t target healthy people out on the street.

The main risk to Aotearoa seems to be if it becomes established in our intensive care units or long-term nursing home facilities, he says, as it is a “weirdly tenacious” fungi.

Candida auris “loves” to live on human skin, and particularly in sweat. It then sheds into things like beds, window sills and doorknobs, and can be easily transmitted.

It’s also proving “hard to get this yeast off people”.

“It loves people so much, even when they leave the hospital... they can shed it for months.”

The Ministry of Health says New Zealand hospitals have good infection prevention and control measures in place to minimise spread, including guidelines for healthcare workers on preventing infections when inserting medical devices.