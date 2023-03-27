Man suffered 'significant' brain injury after morphine overdose in hospital

A registered nurse and the former Auckland district health board have been found in breach of the patients’ rights code after a man was given an overdose of morphine and suffered a ‘significant’ brain injury.

A man with cancer was given an overdose of morphine while in hospital, causing “irreversible” brain damage.

On Monday, Deputy Health and Disability Commissioner Dr Vanessa Caldwell​ found Te Whatu Ora Te Toka Tumai Auckland (formerly Auckland district health board) in breach of the patients’ rights code over his care.

The health body has also been referred to the Director of Proceedings for care that “fell considerably below the appropriate standard”.

In February 2019​, Mr A was receiving radiation treatment for throat cancer at Auckland City Hospital.

He was prescribed paracetamol liquid and tablet morphine (Sevredol).

Unable to swallow, his medication was changed to a syringe driver – a pump which administers medicine continuously, at a controlled rate.

At about 6.55am​ on February 15​, registered nurse RN B checked in on Mr A. He was snoring and “gasping” loudly, so she sought a colleague’s advice.

RN B reported he was “not immediately responsive to voice”, but opened his eyes, looked at her, and returned to sleep. She said his breathing and colour were normal, and there were no signs of distress.

MONIQUE FORD/STUFF

She did not check his consciousness, airway, breathing or circulation, the report stated.

Mr A had “very low” oxygen levels in his blood, a low respiratory rate, and a low Glasgow Coma Score (a measure of consciousness).

The charge nurse called a “code red” and stopped the syringe driver. Mr A was given oxygen, and naloxone to reverse the effects the morphine.

He was transferred to intensive care and diagnosed with opioid narcosis: reduced consciousness or respiratory depression from opioid administration.

RN B said, on reflection, she should have assessed Mr A herself; but maintained she was not aware he was unresponsive when she left the room to get advice.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images The report states Te Whatu Ora Te Toka Tumai Auckland has implemented a number of changes since the incident, in early 2019. (File photo)

On March 12​, Mr A’s wife phoned the oncology service saying he was confused, had reduced co-ordination and altered speech. She told HDC he was struggling to use his phone, or change the TV channel.

An MRI showed changes to the brain typically seen with chronic hypoxia (having too little oxygen) or toxic injury, the report stated.

It was suggested the findings were unlikely related to radiation, but “could possibly be a side-effect” from opioid narcosis.

Mrs A recalled being told such changes were often seen in high cocaine/opiate users, or carbon monoxide poisoning, neither of which applied, the report stated.

In late April 2019​, Mr A was diagnosed with delayed post-hypoxic leukoencephalopathy – a rare condition where damage to the protective covering of the nerves causes symptoms days to weeks after hypoxia.

SUPPLIED Deputy Health and Disability Commissioner Vanessa Caldwell’s report, released on Monday, states the former Auckland DHB has been referred to the Director of Proceedings over the man’s care – which “fell considerably below the appropriate standard”. (File photo)

Caldwell was critical Te Whatu Ora’s policies were not “sufficiently clear” to support safe practices, resulting in processes “not in line with the expected standard of care”.

“Opiates are known to suppress breathing and to affect renal function. The risk for this patient was not monitored adequately," she said.

Caldwell was critical of the nurse’s lack of monitoring and documentation, particularly: failing to record the code red event, and for leaving Mr A alone while she sought assistance, instead of undertaking an immediate assessment and raising alarm.

Caldwell made a number of recommendations for Te Whatu Ora (Auckland), including education for nursing staff, consideration for a “quick reference” guide for managing opioid overdose, and providing Mr A and his family a formal apology.

She recommended RN B also provide a written apology, and undertake further training on emergency procedures, observations, and documentation.

Te Whatu Ora introduced changes to improve support for nurses and non-palliative patients, developed appropriate policies and training and expanded access to the Acute Pain Service for oncology ward patients with acute pain, the report stated.