Covid-19: 11,258 new cases in past week, 211 people in hospital

The Ministry of Health gave the update on the country’s Covid-19 outbreak on Monday afternoon.

There have been 11,258​ new cases of Covid-19 reported in New Zealand over the past week, officials say.

The Ministry of Health released the update, covering the period from Monday, March 20 to Sunday, March 26, on Monday afternoon.

There were 211​ people in hospital with the virus as of midnight Sunday, seven​ of whom were in an intensive care or high dependency care unit. This was up from 200​ the same time last week.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases was 1605​, up slightly from 1593​ reported this time last week.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Auckland GP Dr Sandhya Ramanathan demonstrates how to fit an N95 mask, and three hacks to make surgical masks fit better. (First published in January 2022)

The ministry reported 37​ deaths on Monday.

One person was aged in their 30s, two were in their 40s, one was in their 50s, two were in their 60s, eight were in their 70s, 13 were in their 80s and 10 were aged over 90.

Eighteen​ were women, and 19​ were men.

The number of deaths attributed to Covid-19 since the pandemic began now stands at 2662​, the ministry said.

Of the 11,258 new Covid cases reported over the past week, 4712​ (41%) were reinfections.

Of these, 165​ were in people who reported having a previous Covid-19 infection in the past 90 days.

Canterbury saw the highest number of new cases reported in the past week: 1970.​

This was followed by 1275​ cases reported in Waitematā (north and west Auckland); and 1217​ in the Southern district.

The ministry’s trends and insights data from March 21 (the most recent available) shows Te Waipounamu (the South Island districts) had the highest rolling-average number of reported cases per 100,000 people, at 45​.

This was 29​ per 100,000 people in Central, and 24​ in both Te Manawa Taki and Northern districts.